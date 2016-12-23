Support Us!

United Nations remains epicentre of worldwide Jew-hatred

By David Singer - posted Friday, 16 January 2026

The United Nations has retained its position as the epicentre of world Jew-hatred in 2025 – with the United Nations General Assembly adopting:

  • 15 condemnatory resolutions on Israeland
  • only 11 condemnatory resolutions on the entire rest of the world - which includes one resolution each on North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar, as well as six against Russia and two against the United States
From 2015 through 2024 - the General Assembly adopted 173 resolutions against Israel and 80 against other countries.

This denigration of Israel has been increasing since the Obama-Biden administration abstained – rather than vetoed – Security Council Resolution 2334 – adopted on 23 December 2016:

  • reiterating the Security Council's vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders,
  • Reaffirming that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity and constituted a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;
  • Requesting the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council every three months on the implementation of the provisions of resolution 2334.

Obama and Biden's abstention on Resolution 2334 has allowed it to be used as a battering ram for the last nine years by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his quarterly reports to the Security Council to falsely misrepresent that Israel had no right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) – although such right had been legally sanctioned and authorised by articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine in 1922 and preserved by article 80 of the United Nations own Charter in 1945.

This Jew-hatred at the UN has been further fuelled since the Security Council adopted Resolution 2735 on 10 June 2024 – drafted by the Biden-Harris Administration - calling for the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

The Trump Administration called out the United Nations in Executive Order 149199 dated 4 February 2025 – "Withdrawing the United States From and Ending Funding to Certain United Nations Organizations and Reviewing United States Support to All International Organizations":

The United States helped found the United Nations (UN) after World War II to prevent future global conflicts and promote international peace and security. But some of the UN's agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism. As in 2018, when the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the United States will re-evaluate our commitment to these institutions.

Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNRWA has reportedly been infiltrated by members of groups long designated by the Secretary of State (Secretary) as foreign terrorist organizations, and UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. UNHRC has protected human rights abusers by allowing them to use the organization to shield themselves from scrutiny, while UNESCO has demonstrated failure to reform itself, has continually demonstrated anti-Israel sentiment over the past decade, and has failed to address concerns over mounting arrears.

On 22 July 2025 America announced it was withdrawing from UNESCO.

On 7 January President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 31 United Nations entities.

Hopefully there are many other United Nations member States that will follow America's principled stance.

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in March 2024 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

