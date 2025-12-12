Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

United Nations has prolonged Jewish-Arab conflict since 1974

By David Singer - posted Friday, 23 January 2026

The United Nations (UN) has never been a real player in securing an end to the Jewish-Arab conflict since it extended a rousing welcome to Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Chairman Yasir Arafat on 13 November 1974.

Abba Eban - former Foreign Minister of Israel - blasted that UN decision in Newsweek on 2 December 1974:

Advertisement

Abba Eban: An open letter to Palestinian Arabs

Dear Neighbors

I am thinking of a million of you who live in the West Bank and Gaza, and of another 700,000 across the river in Jordan who are inseparable from you in mind and heart. You never empowered Yasir Arafat to be your spokesman. Nor did you ask to be represented by the grinning youths who pumped bullets into the heads of Israeli women and children at Maalot and Beit Shean. But the United Nations has decided without you, and, in the deeper sense, against you, that these alone are your only legitimate spokesmen. You are now being incited by the PLO to break the peaceful rhythm of your daily lives...

... The conflict is not essentially about Arab survival or Palestinian identity. For these are not in peril - or even in contention. The Arab nation in its twenty sovereignties, its 4 ½ million square miles, its vast oil reserves, its unlimited money and its virtual control of U.N. votes is not an aggrieved underdog. It has done very well for itself. Its danger is lest its leaders, intoxicated with a recent sense of power, go beyond self-confidence to the avaricious pride that ends in self- the destruction. The world, including Israel, has long ago come to terms with Arab nationalism. The unsolved question is whether Arab nationalism will come to terms with the rights of the Jewish nation to live securely in its original and only home. Nothing in Arafat's squalid tirade was more ludicrous than his assumption that there can be twenty Arab states and no Jewish state in the Middle East. The truth is that the Arabs must learn not to monopolize statehood, but to share it.

Crucial: For Israel's roots in the past glory and future destiny of this region are too old and strong to be swept away. That is why people like Arafat who come to the U.N. with ridiculous covenants, talking about "liquidating the Zionist presence" or about Israel being "fundamentally null and void," are freaks of political nature. Those who deny Israel cannot negotiate with it. By their very denial they exclude themselves from a diplomatic role. The crucial question now is whether other Palestinians, outside the PLO, by acknowledgement of Israel's statehood and Jewish vocation can become negotiators and not merely orators...

... But in addition to warnings about the futility of war should we not reflect together on the availability of peace? Palestine comes into modern history as a region extending on both sides of the Jordan, comprising the present sovereign territories of Israel and Jordan and the administered areas of the West Bank and Gaza. Of this original Palestine, 80 per cent became an exclusively Arab domain through the separation of Transjordan from Palestine. Of the remaining territories, the West Bank and Gaza are available for territorial compromise. Most Israelis would favor the return of the greater part of them in a peace settlement with some border changes and with security arrangements to prevent the militarization of the West Bank..."

In 2026 - Eban's 1974 words of wisdom still remain the key to ending the unresolved Jewish-Arab conflict: Allocating sovereignty in the West Bank and Gaza between Jordan and Israel – the two successor States to the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

 

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in August 2021 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy