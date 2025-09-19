Trump & Bibi bury Biden/UN 'State of Palestine' in Gaza’s rubble

President Trump's confident declaration that the Israel-Gaza War is over has seen the State of Palestine envisioned and proposed by President Biden and adopted by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2735 on 10 June 2024 (Biden/UN State of Palestine) being buried in the rubble of Gaza:

the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority...

The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity (Trump Declaration) signed on 13 October by:

Donald J. Trump: President of the United States of America

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani: Emir of the State of Qatar

Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan: President of the Republic of Türkiye

makes no mention of calling for the creation of the Biden/UN State of Palestine - or any other Palestinian State located between Jordan and Israel - only asserting:

We understand that lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can prosper with their fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity upheld.

The closest suggestion that any Palestinian state might still be possibly created appears in the penultimate point of Trump's 20 point peace plan for Gaza released on 1 October:

19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

It seems to be a pathway leading to nowhere. Israel's Knesset has already firmly rejected the creation of any Palestinian State between Israel and Jordan on 18 July 2024 by a vote of 68 to 9.

An alternative credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination is set out in the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) authored by Ali Shihabi - an adviser to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - published on 8 June 2022 in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News :