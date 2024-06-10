Article 80 elephant in room at 80th General Assembly talk fest

President of the General Assembly - H.E. Ms. Annalena Baerbock - identified why the United Nations has failed to resolve the 100 years-old Arab-Jewish conflict at the Opening of the 80th General Debate on 23 September.

She stated:

The Charter, our Charter, is only as strong as Member States' willingness to uphold it.

193 UN members have been flagrantly violating article 80 of the UN Charter for decades in failing to acknowledge that article 80 preserves the right of the Jewish people under the 1922 Mandate for Palestine to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in any part of the territory of former Palestine located west of the Jordan River.

A Memorandum submitted in April 1945 by the Jewish Agency for Palestine to the United Nations Conference on International Organization drafting the UN Charter in San Francisco had requested:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

This submission saw Article 80 inserted in the United Nations Charter.

Jewish Agency Representative David Ben Gurion reminded the United Nations Special Commission on Palestine on 7 July 1947:

...there is also Article 80, and Article 80 was adopted for this very special reason of Palestine. Article 80 speaks also about trusteeship agreements: "… until such agreements have been concluded . . . ", and they are not yet concluded, and we do not offer to conclude a trusteeship agreement, "nothing in this Chapter shall be construed in or of itself to alter in any manner the rights whatsoever of any states or any peoples or the terms of existing international instruments to which Members of the United Nations may respectively be parties." This is the special Article of the Charter which applies to Palestine. It was introduced only because of Palestine.

The UN's insistence in working towards a two-state solution that ignores article 80 and recognises no vested Jewish rights existing in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza has been the downfall of the UN's credibility and impartiality – expressed no more clearly than in Security Council Resolution 2735 passed on 10 June 2024 when the Security Council: