Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Article 80 elephant in room at 80th General Assembly talk fest

By David Singer - posted Friday, 3 October 2025

President of the General Assembly - H.E. Ms. Annalena Baerbock - identified why the United Nations has failed to resolve the 100 years-old Arab-Jewish conflict at the Opening of the 80th General Debate on 23 September.

She stated:

Advertisement

The Charter, our Charter, is only as strong as Member States' willingness to uphold it.

193 UN members have been flagrantly violating article 80 of the UN Charter for decades in failing to acknowledge that article 80 preserves the right of the Jewish people under the 1922 Mandate for Palestine to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in any part of the territory of former Palestine located west of the Jordan River.

A Memorandum submitted in April 1945 by the Jewish Agency for Palestine to the United Nations Conference on International Organization drafting the UN Charter in San Francisco had requested:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

This submission saw Article 80 inserted in the United Nations Charter.

Jewish Agency Representative David Ben Gurion reminded the United Nations Special Commission on Palestine on 7 July 1947:

Advertisement

...there is also Article 80, and Article 80 was adopted for this very special reason of Palestine. Article 80 speaks also about trusteeship agreements: "… until such agreements have been concluded . . . ", and they are not yet concluded, and we do not offer to conclude a trusteeship agreement, "nothing in this Chapter shall be construed in or of itself to alter in any manner the rights whatsoever of any states or any peoples or the terms of existing international instruments to which Members of the United Nations may respectively be parties." This is the special Article of the Charter which applies to Palestine. It was introduced only because of Palestine.

The UN's insistence in working towards a two-state solution that ignores article 80 and recognises no vested Jewish rights existing in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza has been the downfall of the UN's credibility and impartiality – expressed no more clearly than in Security Council Resolution 2735 passed on 10 June 2024 when the Security Council:

Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority;

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in September 2015 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy