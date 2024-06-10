Support Us!

Phantom State of Palestine takes centre stage at United Nations

By David Singer - posted Friday, 26 September 2025

The United Nations (UN) annual performance of the Phantom State of Palestine comes to New York this week.

The UN will be acting in flagrant violation of international law - namely the 1933 Montevideo Convention - which states:

The state as a person of international law should possess the following qualifications: (a) a permanent population, (b) a defined territory, (c) a government, and (d) the capacity to enter into relations with other states."

The large number of Heads of State, Prime Ministers and Diplomats rushing to the dais to endorse their recognition of this phantom State of Palestine, that possesses none of these legal requirements, should engender derision and disbelief.

The UN continues down this path it has unsuccessfully pursued for the last 78 years, increasingly since the Security Council passed:

  • Resolution 2334 on 23 December 2016 with the help of the Obama Administration's abstention
  • Resolution 2735 on 10 June 2024 drafted by the Biden Administration which set out for the first time where the Security Council thinks this phantom State of Palestine should be located and who should govern it:

Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

Unifying the Gaza Strip and West Bank under the Palestinian Authority is a mirage for the following reasons:

  • It denies that the Jewish People have any right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Gaza and the West Bank under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the UN Charter
  • It ignores Israel's Knesset declaration by a vote of 71 to 13 on 23 July 2025:

Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley are an inseparable part of Eretz Israel-the historical, cultural and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people. Hundreds and thousands of years before the state's establishment, the forefathers and the prophets of the nation lived and acted in these regions, and the foundations of Jewish culture and faith were laid in them. Cities such as Hebron, Shechem, Shilo and Beit El are not just historical sites, they are a living expression of the continuity of Jewish existence in the land.

The UN's attempt to erase the existence of these rights vested in the Jewish People will not happen.

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in January 2019 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

