Trump can reverse Obama & Biden sell-out of Jewish People to UN

President Trump is facing a deadline of 22 September – the date the United Nations General Assembly convenes to recognise a fictitious and non-existent State of Palestine - to reverse the sell-out of the Jewish People to the United Nations Security Council by Trump's predecessors President Obama and President Biden.

President Obama's sell-out of the Jewish People occurred on 23 December 2016 when America abstained, rather than vetoed, Security Council Resolution 2334 as President Obama and Vice-President Biden were packing up to vacate the White House to make way for Donald Trump to be sworn in as President on 20 January 2017.

The Obama administration had been reduced to the status of a caretaker government – yet allowed Resolution 2334 to pass which:

Reaffirm[ed] that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace; The "Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem" was in fact and in international law part of "the territory within which the Jewish People was authorised to reconstitute the Jewish National Home under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and preserved by article 80 of the 1945 United Nations Charter"

These provisions of the Mandate for Palestine and United Nations Charter established the legal validity for establishing Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem and should have provided sufficient grounds for Obama to veto Resolution 2334.

Then US Secretary of State John Kerry sought to explain why Obama had only abstained, not vetoed, Resolution 2334:

... the vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution. That's what we were standing up for: Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and security with its neighbors. That's what we are trying to preserve for our sake and for theirs.

However Resolution 2334 had gone far beyond preserving any two-state solution: creating a State of Palestine between Israel and Jordan. Israel has been forced to endure 9 years of anti-Israel vilification and Israel-bashing at the United Nations as a land thief and law breaker by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the quarterly reports he is required to present to the Security Council on the implementation of Resolution 2334.

President Biden's sell-out of the Jewish People occurred on 10 June 2024 when the Security Council adopted Resolution 2735, drafted by America, ostensibly proposing a ceasefire in Gaza but including this call for a specific two-state solution:

Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority;

Israel rejected any two-state solution on 18 July 2024. But Resolution 2735 will be used as a club to try and isolate Israel into submission by a United Nations that has long been the epicentre of Jew-hatred worldwide.