Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Israeli & Saudi solutions can resolve Judea & Samaria claims

By David Singer - posted Friday, 12 September 2025

A new solution to end Jewish and Arab claims to sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) has emerged this past week: Israel will annex 82% under a plan proposed by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich with the remaining 18% becoming exclaves of Jordan as predicated in the 2022 Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution authored by Ali Shihabi – an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (Smotrich-Shihabi solution).

The Jordanian-ruled exclaves would comprise the major Arab towns located in Judea and Samaria (West Bank):Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, Jericho and Hebron - with their citizens regaining Jordanian citizenship - first acquired in 1949 and lost in 1988.

Advertisement

An exclave is a part of a country that is geographically separated from the main territory, with no direct land connection.

Current exclaves include:

  • Cabinda Province (Angola): A part of Angola that is isolated from the rest of the country by the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
  • Point Roberts, Washington (USA): A U.S. exclave separated from the contiguous U.S. by Canadian territory.
  • Campione d'Italia (Italy): An Italian exclave completely surrounded by Switzerland.

The Smotrich-Shihabi solution would consign the United Nations solution to create a new independent Palestinian Arab State between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) to the diplomatic graveyard.

The UN solution had been surreptitiously inserted into Security Council Resolution 2735 - drafted by the Biden administration - and adopted on 10 June 2024 – in which the Security Council:

Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority

Advertisement

Israel's Knesset firmly rejected this UN proposal by 68 votes to 9 on 18 July 2024:

The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region

Israel's Knesset subsequently passed the following resolution on 24 July 2025 by a majority of 71 votes to 13:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in November 2022 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy