Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Trump: ditch UN, Hamas, PLO and focus on Israel & Jordan

By David Singer - posted Friday, 29 August 2025

President Trump needs to turn his attention urgently to resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict after concluding his peace-making attempts between Russia and Ukraine - ditching the United Nations (UN), Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as possible parties to any peace negotiations - whilst calling on Israel and Jordan to begin negotiations to allocate sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) between their two respective states.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks on 28 July to the wrap-up session of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the two-State Solution included this false and misleading statement - repeatedly made by him since being appointed Secretary-General:

The two-state solution remains the only framework rooted in international law, endorsed by this Assembly, and supported by the international community.

Advertisement

False:

The two-state solution is not rooted in international law but flagrantly violates international law, specifically articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate) and article 80 of the UN Charter.

In April 1945 - Article 80 was inserted in the UN Charter after the Jewish Agency for Palestine submitted a Memorandum to the UN Conference on International Organization held in San Francisco requesting:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

Those special rights of the Jewish people involved the reconstitution of the Jewish National Home in any part of the 22% of the Mandate territory located west of the Jordan River – whilst denying any such rights in the 78% of the Mandate territory located east of the Jordan River.

Endorsement of the two-State solution by the General Assembly has no legally binding force and violates article 80.

Advertisement

The UN General Assembly should hold its head in shame in seeking to deny one of the UN member states – Israel – the right to exercise vested legal rights reserved by the UN Charter.

Guterres further asserts:

[The two-State solution] is the only credible path to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

And it is the sine qua non for peace across the wider Middle East.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in March 2024 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy