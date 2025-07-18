Trump: Ditch UN, Hamas, PLO and focus on Israel & Jordan

President Trump needs to turn his attention urgently to resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict after concluding his peace-making attempts between Russia and Ukraine - ditching the United Nations (UN), Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as possible parties to any peace negotiations - whilst calling on Israel and Jordan to begin negotiations to allocate sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) between their two respective states.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks on 28 July to the wrap-up session of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the two-State Solution included this false and misleading statement - repeatedly made by him since being appointed Secretary-General:

The two-State solution remains the only framework rooted in international law, endorsed by this Assembly, and supported by the international community.

False.

The two-State solution is not rooted in international law but flagrantly violates international law – specifically articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate) and article 80 of the UN Charter.

In April 1945 - Article 80 was inserted in the UN Charter after the Jewish Agency for Palestine submitted a Memorandum to the UNConference on International Organization held in San Francisco requesting:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

Those special rights of the Jewish people involved the reconstitution of the Jewish National Home in any part of the 22% of the Mandate territory located west of the Jordan River whilst denying any such rights in the 78% of the Mandate territory located east of the Jordan River.

Endorsement of the two-State solution by the General Assembly has no legally binding force and violates article 80.

The UN General Assembly should hold its head in shame in seeking to deny one of the UN member states - Israel - the right to exercise vested legal rights reserved by the UN Charter.

Guterres further asserts: