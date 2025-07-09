Support Us!

Have we got a deal for Donald!!!

By Stuart Ballantyne - posted Monday, 18 August 2025

Imagine for a moment, that you could separate the idiotic residents within a country, put them on one side and put the good people on the other side to get on with life, laughter and the former values that they once knew and grew up with.

It is abundantly clear, that we urgently need to eliminate the incessant peddling of fear, anxiety and the resultant collapse of living standards being created by people impersonating leaders. We urgently need to regain contentment, family values and the way we were until the socialists lied their way through the front door into our living rooms.

What a splendid idea!

Let's start with a basic approach that even the simplest of souls can understand - a little colouring exercise. Colour the map of Australia with the highest unhappy / protest march population – NSW and Victoria - a nappy poo brown.

Then color the highest woke population - the ACT - a diarrhea light brown.

Then color the highest population of environmental rules - SA, Tasmania and oops, the ACT again, with a vomitty green.

Then color the highest population of bureaucrats - the ACT (again!) and Victoria (again!), a murky orange.

Now colour the highest debt per head of population - Victoria (again) , Tasmania (again) and of course the centre of overspending - oh no, not the ACT, (again) a pukey yellow.

Gazing at this simple map, it seems to me that Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia are the only parts of our nation worth saving, yes the North and the West! Let's call it NEW AUSTRALIA, a vibrant new nation, with a clean sheet approach to its economy, copying the most successful nations on the planet.

No free rides here, a tough honest education, tough laws and a realistic judiciary, national service with skills training and no exceptions. Most importantly, strict immigration standards, ensuring assimilation of all newcomers (like it used to be).

Seems simple really, why have we paid so many fools to mess it up?

Meanwhile, what to name the rest of the country? Greensland springs to mind - and what do with it?

Continued over the page...

About the Author

Stuart Ballantyne is just a sailor who runs Seat Transport Solutions who are naval architects, consultants, surveyors and project managers.

