Sea life – Albo back? Time to leave!

My dad in the early 1960's watched the Scottish shipyard he was working in become uncompetitive against undercover Asian yards. He listened to belligerent unions aiding the demise of UK manufacturing and observed thousands of new immigrants that according to MP Enoch Powell, would never assimilate.

All this made dad come to the conclusion to leave his beloved Scotland and he bundled his wife and 6 kids on a migrant ship to Australia. Two years later the town shipyard closed and he had made the right decision for which we thanked him repeatedly for years. As number 3 of those kids, at the age of 14, I was delighted to leave the small industrial town where no-one had won the beauty competition for 3 years, and to be in Australia and there were shipyards, car plants and incentives to work hard. The place was buzzing, and opportunities were everywhere!

The UK however, is now a basket case where many hundreds of thousands of non-assimilation migrants are pulling the place down to the standards and safety of the unattractive places that they came from.

Compliments of repeated Labor party policies in Australia, I now find myself in the same position as my dad. The manufacturing industry has almost totally disappeared, union thugs are demanding higher wages for less hours, more holidays, more entitlements for less productivity. People who will never assimilate are being allowed in the country by the thousands.

Now in April 2025, who would believe that there is more than a remote chance of the hopeless Albanese government being re-elected after 3 years of destroying 31,000 businesses, the gill net fisheries, the live sheep industry, gold mines, the mining industry and stuffed the disposable income of every household as well as the national economy? These dummies haven't even connected the clear connection between energy security and national security. There is absolutely NOTHING that Australia could be proud of with this government.

We all know that the burgeoning state and federal bureaucracies throughout the country and NDIS are bleeding the economy and encouraging rorting on a grand scale by people who will no doubt support Albo. Albo is not interested in what's good for Australia, he just wants to be re-elected.

We are an incredibly rich country that has over 35 trillion dollars of resources under our feet, all captive to decades of green rules and regulations, many of those impediments focused on trying to appease the UN's bogus ideological fantasies. Global warming? Sea level rises? What utter rot!

We have lost the respect of the US, Japan, Israel and many other nations with our weak, woke, leftist, socialist programs. We are allowing people into the country that are openly hostile to every value that we hold dear. Now not only is our economy weak, so is our defence capability, and our biggest trading partner is sabre rattling and spoiling for a fight.

Is it just me or is the prosperity and values of our nation diminishing proportionally with the number of Christians as per the latest census?

Despite great right-wing performers like Jacinta Price, Alex Antic, Matt Canavan, Pauline Hanson, Malcolm Roberts, Clive Palmer, Peter Dutton, Lyle Shelton, there is no credible joint strategy that is appealing to the average Australian. We need a straight-talking leader telling us what we need and what we want to hear.

So for the 5.5million people employed in small businesses, yes it would be time to consider leaving the country, or you could be in the next 31,000 small business collapses.

So where do we escape to if Albo gets re-elected?