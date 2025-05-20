Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Dear God - it’s 2028

By Stuart Ballantyne - posted Wednesday, 9 July 2025

Sure enough, there was an intensely bright light, I was overcome with a floating sensation and I rapidly came to the conclusion that I had carked it. Instead of panic, I felt very comfortable and at peace in my new space.

Disappointing in a way though, as I had agreed with my close friends that the best way to expire, was to be shot by a jealous husband at 107 years of age.

The wide, steep staircase was just ahead and with no effort at all, I sprang up them two at a time and met an old guy in a reception area that I assumed was Saint Peter.

Advertisement

"Nice to see you Pete !" I happily said

"Nice to see you Stuart, you're a bit earlier than planned, it's only 2028. Should've gone to Specsavers, since you kept consuming smarties instead of your blood thinners. Anyway, you're allowed a conversation with the big boss if you want, before checking on to your boat.

"You mean God, el supremo? That would be great thanks! And a boat? Wow! If only those atheists knew."

"Don't get too excited, it's only a monohull, but comfy enough. Anyway God's just around the corner to the right and He's expecting you.

Rounding the corner, I entered a comfortable lounge room with an assortment of photos of boats on the walls and three large comfortable chairs around a polished timber coffee table. There was a mature, elegant women sitting in the chair to the right. I started to look around for a minute and said to the woman that I was due to meet God.

"That's me in the very person" She said in a Scottish accent, and my jaw dropped. I stuttered and finally blurted out, "Very nice to meet you but you're a little different to what I imagined. For a start you're much younger looking and I though you would have a thick Jewish accent".

Advertisement

"And be a man perhaps?" she laughed, "that always shocks you Christians who've watched too many Hollywood movies about biblical times".

Without warning, she transformed into an old man with a beard and started to speak in a heavy Jewish accent, "I like to have a bit of fun too!. OK tell me how was your life?"

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, it was great, but it went too fast! Can I ask some questions please?" I asked. He nodded His approval. "Yes, but you only get one question!"

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stuart Ballantyne is just a sailor who runs Seat Transport Solutions who are naval architects, consultants, surveyors and project managers.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stuart Ballantyne

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Stuart Ballantyne
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy