UN self-destructing in pursuit of dead two-state solution

The New York Declaration (Declaration) issued at the conclusion of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in New York City under the joint chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and France on 27-29 July – marks the beginning of the self-destruction of the United Nations.

The Declaration states:

28. We emphasised that commitment to the United Nations Charter and respect for international law are fundamental pillars of peace and security in the region.

Yet the Declaration trashes these fundamental pillars by totally ignoring:

The legal right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate).

Article 80 of the United Nations Charter - which preserves the aforementioned rights vested in the Jewish people under the Mandate

Failure to recognize these vested Jewish rights has also seen the two-state solutions proposed in Security Council Resolutions 2334 (2016) and 2735 (2024) remain unimplemented.

Yet one solution recognizing these vested Jewish rights is the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) published in the Saudi Arabia government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 – authored by an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The United Nations has refused to even acknowledge the existence of HKOPS or to consider its possible implementation to end this ongoing unresolved 100-years conflict.

Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023 and the ensuing unresolved Israel-Gaza War could possibly have been avoided had negotiations been commenced between Israel and Jordan to divide sovereignty of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza between their two respective states - as called for by HKOPS.

The Israel-Gaza war has since been expanded with Israel being attacked by long range ballistic missiles indiscriminately fired into Israeli population centres from Yemen and Iran.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate as Hamas refuses to surrender and the United Nations keeps 1.5 Million refugees penned in 7 Gaza refugee camps instead of removing them to 50 other camps located outside Gaza.