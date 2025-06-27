Israel paves way for Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

The Declaration by Israel's Parliament on 23 July (Knesset Declaration) hammers the last nails into the coffin containing proposals to create a new state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) – whilst breathing new life into the 2022 Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution(HKOPS) -authored by an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - calling for the division of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) between Israel and Jordan.

The Knesset Declaration passed by a vote of 71 to 13 states:

Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley are an inseparable part of Eretz Israel-the historical, cultural and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people. Hundreds and thousands of years before the state's establishment, the forefathers and the prophets of the nation lived and acted in these regions, and the foundations of Jewish culture and faith were laid in them. Cities such as Hebron, Shechem, Shilo and Beit El are not just historical sites, they are a living expression of the continuity of Jewish existence in the land. Sovereignty in Eretz Israel is an inseparable part of the fulfillment of Zionism and the national vision of the Jewish people that has returned to its homeland. The massacre of Shemini Atzeret, October 7, 2023, proved that the establishment of a Palestinian state poses an existential danger to Israel, its citizens and the entire region. The Knesset, in its resolution on July 18, 2024, determined that it was opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River, and that the establishment of such a state would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region. In making [this declaration], the Knesset removed the idea of the Palestinian state from the agenda. "The Knesset determines that the State of Israel has a natural, historical and legal right to all territories of Eretz Israel, the Jewish people's historical homeland. The Knesset calls upon the Government of Israel to take action as soon as possible to apply sovereignty-Israeli law, jurisdiction and administration, to all expanses of Jewish settlement, including all its forms, in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.



This action will strengthen the State of Israel and its security, and will prevent any challenge to the Jewish people's basic right to peace and security in its homeland. On behalf of the Hebrew nation sitting in Zion, we call upon our friends around the world to stand with the return to Zion and the vision of the prophets, and to support the State of Israel in its natural, historical and legal right to Eretz Israel and the application of sovereignty.

The Knesset Declaration heralds the failure of the following anti-Israel actions:

French President Emmanuel Macron's promise to recognize a Palestinian State in September

The Foreign Ministers of 27 countries credibly maintaining their false and misleading mantra:

We strongly oppose any steps towards territorial or demographic change in the Occupied Palestinian Territories"

These Foreign Ministers are obviously unaware that what they call the "Occupied Palestinian Territories" are: "Territories within which the Jewish National Home is to be reconstituted under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the United Nations Charter"

The United Nations summit on July 28-29 co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France to outline a framework for a Palestinian state

The implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2334 and 2735

The realisation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative

RIP two-state solution.

Successfully implementing HKOPS in negotiations between Israel and Jordan can virtually end more than 100 years of unresolved conflict between Arabs and Jews.