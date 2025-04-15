Thailand and Cambodia agree to an immediate ceasefire in border fighting

This afternoon in Kuala Lumpur, The Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet and acting Thai prime minister Phumtham Wechayachi agreed to a ceasefire according to the following conditions;

1. Emergency ceasefire without conditions that will be in effect at 2400 on 28 July 2025.

2. Organize an informal meeting of the commander of the Rural Military Commanders (Thai, Rural Military 1 and 2 and Cambodia, Military Village 4 and 5) at 0700 on July 29, 2025 and continue to organize a meeting with the military and military brigades led by the ASEAN chief if there is agreement from both parties and

3. Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 4 August 2025, which

Cambodia will host.

The meeting was hosted by Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim flanked on each side by officials of the Embassy of the United States and China. The host, Malaysian prime minister Anwar was able to convene the meeting after Thailand had initially refused to join any direct meeting with any Cambodian delegation, only after US president Donald Trump gave an ultimatum that trade negotiations on tariffs would be postponed, if Cambodia and Thailand didn't reach a ceasefire agreement.

With the dead line for tariff negotiations with the United States being August 1, no other real outcome could have occurred in the Kuala Lumpur meeting. The agreement reached returns negotiations back to bilateral meetings.

Last hours before cease fire

During the last hours before the ceasefire was to take effect, both sides were very active in the battle theatres along the border.

According to Khaosod, the Thai 2nd Army Region detected an number of PHL-3 missile batteries being moved into Udon Maechai Province. The Cambodians fired a number of salvos at strategic targets iChong Daeng-Preah Vihear, and Phu Makheau. The Cambodians have also moved long range missiles around Samrong Airport area. Cambodian army was also observed laying mines around disputed border areas.

The Royal Thai Air Force used F-16s to re-bomb the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai Temple areas. There has been intense fighting along border areas where Cambodian forces are trying to consolidate land they are occupying before the mid night deadline.

The Thai Air Force targeted a scam centre at the Chong Sai Taku border crossing, which is owned and operated by a Cambodian scamming tycoon, Ly Yong Phat, who was recently sanctioned by the US Government. The building was similar to the other scam centre bombed at Chong Sangam as few days earlier. The Thais claimed these were also military command centres.