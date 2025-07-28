The ‘new HIV’: human-to-human shedding of lipid nanoparticle and spike protein

Over the last 12 months there have been a number of anecdotal stories of lipid nanoparticle and spike protein shedding through human-to-human transmission in the media. Stories around circles of friends the writer knows corroborate this.

There has been no solid scientific evidence of human-to-human to date, but a number of cases through secondary exposure of lipid nanoparticles and spike protein through blood transfusions are known. Receivers of blood from people who were administrated approved Covid-19 vaccines have contracted a number of ailments including but not limited to hemolysis, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, chronic cold agglutinin disease, immune thrombocytopenia, haemophagocytosis, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, and many other blood related conditions.

A pre-print scientific article has investigated this phenomenon, where biodistribution of vaccine contents have been transferred to others via bodily fluids have been documented. This includes the following routes of exposure: blood transfusion, organ transplantation, breastfeeding, and possibly other means. Vaccine artifacts in the blood presents a possible threat to a recipient of a blood donation from a vaccinated donor who suffered from vaccine induced thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.

It has already been documented that lipid nanoparticles and spike protein can last years in the body. Lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA circulate through the bloodstream. The lipid coating allows the RNA to cross the nuclear membrane and be absorbed into cells throughout the body. These particles go into sperm and ovaries, and can also present in glands that make secretions.

The authors of a paper “Inadvertent Exposure to Pharmacologically Designed Lipid Nanoparticles Via Bodily Fluids: Biologic Plausibility and Potential Consequences”Matthew Halma, Jessica Rose, and Peter McCullough assessed the feasibility and significance of these risks through an overview of the case report literature of blood disorders in vaccinated individuals, pharmacovigilance reports from the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and a meta-analysis of the available literature on organ transplants from vaccinated organ donors.

The authors’ analysis established a biological mechanistic plausibility, a coherent safety signal in pharmacovigilance databases for secondary vaccine contents exposure (for the cases of blood transfusion and breastfeeding) and also an elevated level of adverse events in organ transplants from VITT-deceased donors, echoing increases in organ transplantation related complications seen in national statistics for some countries.

It was believed that that mRNA vaccines should not be able to shed, but this is now being questioned by many medical practitioners as they are coming across patients in situations, they have been living with others vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, when they had not. In addition, there are accounts that mRNA shedding has occurred through sexual contact.

Human-to-human shedding is real, but like HIV, individual sensitivity to shedding greatly varies among the population. This is perhaps why Covid-19 mRNA vaccines were not recommended for pregnant mothers.

While more research is now beginning to be published, the issue of shedding should be of grave concern, especially due to the increase of turbo-cancers and other auto-immune diseases. Unfortunately, searches through Google wont assist in understanding the issues here, as information about human-to-human mRNA shedding just does not come up. Alternative search engines are required.

As the writer has found over the last 5 years, when news on this subject area is disseminated, there are people who dismiss it, and claim otherwise -suggesting conspiracy theories. The only problem is all of these conspiracy theories were found to be correct.

I am not trying to fear monger with my title. However, the risk of disease through the shedding of lipid nanoparticles and spike protein through blood transfusions and sexual contact is real. The consequences are serious. This shedding is much more common than most think. Just go to any oncology centre and see. The Covid-19 vaccine, once dubbed the ‘dose of hope’ may really be a ‘horror drug’.