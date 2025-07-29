Yet another US pivot to Asia

Just as former president Barak Obama made his Asian pivot, a cornerstone of US foreign policy back in 2009, Trump's pivot was met with turbulence as well. Obama met a very muted welcome in Cambodia after ecstatic welcomes in Thailand and Myanmar. Although Trump started his trip by dancing, he found that his charisma doesn't work with the Chinese and North Korean leadership like it did in Kuala Lumpur, Japan and Korea – highlighting major strategic problems.

While the US government has been in complete shutdown for a number of weeks and unlikely to be resolved quickly, US president Donald Trump made a three stop Asian tour. There were two important items on the agenda, a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping and to preside over a Thai-Cambodia peace agreement.

Dancing his way in Kuala Lumpur

Trump's first stop was Kuala Lumpur where the annual ASEAN Summit was going on and the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement was to be signed in front of him. A nervous Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted president Trump on the tarmac at KLIA. Anwar had been a very outspoken supporter of Hamas and the Palestinians and there were high local expectations he would confront Trump, especially when Israel is breaching the ceasefire agreement.

However, Trump's arrival became very jovial when he walked up to the traditional Malaysian dancers greeting him and danced along with them. Prime minister Anwar very uncomfortably joined Trump in dancing. Trump then invited Anwar to accompany him on the 60 km drive to Kuala Lumpur in the presidential limousine known as the beast, where they had a private one-to-one discussion.

Trump signed a controversial trade deal with Malaysia. Although, it looks more like this document was created as an agreement very hastily to please both Trump and Anwar. The Thailand-Cambodia peace agreement was the real highlight of the day, where Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul came down to Kuala Lumpur to sign and quickly returned to Bangkok due to ceremonies related to the recent passing away of the Queen Mother Sirikit. Anutin was heard to say this was the first step in a road to peace with Cambodia. Over the last few days, both sides have been making an effort to ease the tensions and follow the terms.

Trump also signed a number of other agreements with other ASEAN leaders. These included reciprocal trade agreements with Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam. These agreements highlighted Trump's intent to deal bilaterally with ASEAN nations, rather than as a block. Trump also signed the Artemis Accords with Malaysia and the Philippines, bringing the total signatories to 59. Trump also had side talks with Brazilian president Lula.

Most of the agreements signed were ceremonial rather than of great substance. Perhaps the most telling thing is that Trump did not extend any invitations to any ASEAN national leader to visit the White House at any future point of time.

The coming out of Sanae Takaichi

The second leg of president Trump's Asia tour was Japan. Trump was given a warm welcome by Japan's first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi. Yet to be tested diplomatically, Trump's visit was her debut and a metaphoric 'coming out' of prime minister Takaichi. Trump came to Japan as a 'ceremonial chief'. Much of his visit was symbolic and ceremonial.

Prime minister Takaichi skillfully handled her guest watching the World Series with Trump before going out to join the official meetings. She presented Trump with the late Shinzo Abe's golf putter and presented to the City of Washington 250 cherry trees for the 250th anniversary of the United States, plus Akita fireworks for next year's July 4th celebration.

Trump with prime minister Takaichi in tow visited the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base.

Perhaps the prominent images of Trump's Japan visit, was the small Takaichi dancing around a grump old man. The pictures show Takaichi's spontaneity that really outshone Trump. Trump's moves to "YMCA" on the USS George Washington looked tired and hugged.

Korea – Where Trump got his crown

Korea has always been an important market for South Korea. Just short of 19 percent of Korean exports go to the United States. South Korea reached a record level of USD 683.8 billion in 2024, up 8.2 percent on 2023. Almost 20 percent of South Korea's exports to the United States are semiconductors.