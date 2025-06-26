Dan Andrews appearance at Chinese 80th Victory Commemoration a sign of Australian foreign policy change

Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews appearance at the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression on September 3, was a clear indication of a major Australian foreign policy change.

Dan Andrews, now citizen Dan is still very controversial in his home state of Victoria after his Covid era authoritarianism. Dan Andrews surprised many when he was seen in Beijing in the company of leaders like Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, Kim Jung Un, leader of North Korea, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar Junta leader, Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, and the host President Xi Jinping of China.

Dan Andrews has been criticized for this in the Australian social mediascape over the last few days. Andrews was not just on holiday in Beijing catching up with old friends. To be present in the photo line-ups on the day carries a great significance. There is no way Andrews would have been in such a picture and walking with this group of world leaders by coincidence.

It appears both Australia and New Zealand sent unofficial emissaries to the commemoration ceremony and parade.There was Helen Clark former prime minister of New Zealand and Dan Andrews from Australia.

There is a long and close personal and professional relationship between Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia and Andrews. They were together in their rise through the Australian Labor Party (ALP). Both were flat mates in Canberra and staunch members of the Socialist Left (SL) faction in the ALP. Andrews was the perfect 'unofficial emissary' to Beijing for the September 3 event.

Most important 'unofficial' visit to China since 1971

Looking through the paradigm of 'symbolism', Andrews visit to China is the most important visit since Gough Whitlam visited China in July 1971 as the federal opposition leader. This led to Australia formally recognizing China very soon after his election as prime minister in December 1972.

For various reasons, A current Australian leader could not make an official appearance at the ceremony and military parade. Things are very complicated with much of Australian public opinion believing China is the enemy, and firmly part of the ANZUS alliance.

Andrews' appearance sent the message to the Chinese leadership that Australia recognizes China's place in the multi-polar world today and wishes to engage accordingly.

Can the visit be viewed as an Australian pivot to China?

Since AUKUS was created under the Scott Morrison government, when China was painted as an enemy on September 15, 2021, a lot has happened. AUKUS was Morrison's way of showing Australians his government could fight back after being diplomatically 'ignored by China', and levied some crippling tariffs on some of the nation's key export products.

The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel changed the nature of geopolitics. Israel with US support went into Gaza and punished Gazans to the point the IDF operations have been widely described as genocide. This has continued from the Biden into the Trump administration with tacit support.