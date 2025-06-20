Trump and Rubio take on Jew-hatred & Jew-bashing at UN

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are taking on the United Nations (UN) - the epicentre of Jew-hatred and Jew-bashing being exported to many of the UN's 193 member States worldwide.

On 9 July Rubio issued the following statement:

Advertisement



Today, I am imposing sanctions on Francesca Paola Albanese, the United Nations Human Rights Council "Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories Occupied since 1967," pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order 14203, "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court." Albanese has directly engaged with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of those two countries. Neither the United States nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute, making this action a gross infringement on the sovereignty of both countries. The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to the biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a Special Rapporteur. Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West. That bias has been apparent across the span of her career, including recommending that the ICC, without a legitimate basis, issue arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. She has recently escalated this effort by writing threatening letters to dozens of entities worldwide, including major American companies across finance, technology, defense, energy, and hospitality, making extreme and unfounded accusations and recommending the ICC pursue investigations and prosecutions of these companies and their executives. We will not tolerate these campaigns of political and economic warfare, which threaten our national interests and sovereignty. The United States will continue to take whatever actions we deem necessary to respond to lawfare, to check and prevent illegitimate ICC overreach and abuse of power, and to protect our sovereignty and that of our allies.

Rubio's statement has been followed by the three long-serving members of a UN commission resigning – after publishing their:

Reportof the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (A/HRC/59/26) The United Nations finds itself in this sorry position because it has since 1967 adopted a policy of outright hostility towards Israel by referring to Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza as "Occupied Palestinian Territory" when in fact and international law this territory is "Jewish Territory liberated in 1967 from Jordanian and Egyptian occupation" – territoryspecificallydesignatedfor the Jewish National Home to be reconstituted pursuant to articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

Every General Assembly and Security Council resolution failing to acknowledge these vested Jewish rights has been in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations own Charter.

The United Nations has been actively supporting the false claim by the Arab residents of former Palestine to be an ancient people entitled to self-determination and a separate state – a claim rejected by their sole UN-recognised spokesperson - the Palestine Liberation Organisation – in article 24of its 1964 Founding Charter:

This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip or the Himmah Area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields.

Advertisement



Two advisory opinions by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2004and 2024make no mention of these vested Jewish rights.

Trump and Rubio have begun dismantling this highly-inflammatory Jew-hatred and Jew-bashing at the United Nations.