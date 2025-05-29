Support Us!

Trump prepares to ditch two-state solution

By David Singer - posted Friday, 11 July 2025

 

President Trump seems set to ditch the creation of a Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) when he meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House this week.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has declined to confirm that the Trump administration supports a "two-state solution" – adding:

"President Trump is realistic about the current state of affairs. Clearly, Gaza is an uninhabitable place. It needs to be rebuilt with the help of Arab partners."

Bruce was summarising what Trump himself had stated on 4 February:

The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for a hundred years.

Any return to the two-state solution - including Gaza - proposed by Trump in his 2020 Deal of the Century (maps below) - is dead and buried after warfare involving the United States, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Gaza, Hamas and Hezbollah for the last 640 days.

The Biden-endorsed two-state solution - surreptitiously slipped into United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 drafted by the Biden administration - is also headed for the diplomatic graveyard after being adopted 14-0 on 10 June 2024 by the Security Council:

Reiterat[ing] its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority...

Yet a solution is desperately needed right now to end more than 100 years of unresolved conflict between Arabs and Jews that each group is unhappy with - but each group can live with.

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in November 2014 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

