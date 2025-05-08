Trump was not fiddling whilst Israel burned

President Trump's devastating attack on Iran's Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites could see Trump shortly revealing his long-awaited solution on the future of Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

At a joint press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu held at the White House on 4 February Trump was asked:

Mr. President, do you support Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria areas, which many believe is the biblical homeland of the Jewish people?

Trump replied:

Well, we're discussing that with many of your representatives. You're represented very well, and people do like the idea, but we haven't taken a position on it yet. But we will be - we'll be making an announcement probably on that very specific topic over the next four weeks.

Almost four months later - Trump has not made that announcement – as Israel and America jointly now confront Iran to prevent Iran obtaining nuclear warheads to be fitted to its long range ballistic missiles that threatened to destroy not only Israel and America – but also a craven and cowering world looking on and giving no support.

No explanation has been given by Trump for delaying his decision on Judea and Samaria (West Bank) – indeed it could be that Trump and Netanyahu are secretly negotiating a solution.

1. Israel has chosen to take two important steps to pre-empt the creation of a Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan:

We continue to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlements. Instead of hiding and apologizing – we raise the flag, build and settle. This is another important step on the path to actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

2. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on 1 April: