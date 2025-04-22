Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

UN must urgently focus on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 12 June 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has falsely claimed there is no alternative solution to the creation of a Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution).

On 5 June Guterres was asked:

Advertisement

Thank you so much, Secretary-General. This is Ephrem Kossaivy from Arab News Daily. There's a summit coming up, a global summit on the implementation of the two-state solution. How significant is this event to you, amid what's happening in Gaza today? And what is your message to world leaders and delegations who will be coming to New York?

Guterres responded:

My message to world leaders and delegations is that it is absolutely essential to keep alive the two-state solution perspective with all the terrible things we are witnessing in Gaza and the West Bank. And for those that doubt about the two-state solution, I ask: What is the alternative? Is it a one-state solution in which either the Palestinians are expelled or the Palestinians will be forced to live in their land without rights? That would be totally unacceptable. I firmly believe that it is the duty of the international community to keep the two-state solution alive and then to materialize the conditions to make it happen.

Secretary-General Guterres: The alternative solution is the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) that you and the Security Council have refused to acknowledge even exists since its publication in the Saudi Arabian Government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022.

HKOPS calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one new territorial entity to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine - to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers – with its capital in Amman.

HKOPS is authored by Ali Shihabi - an advisor to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS).

Advertisement

Publication of HKOPS in Al-Arabiya News – reversing 40 years of Saudi Arabian foreign policy and shredding the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative - could not have possibly occurred without MBS's approval.

The Security Council needs to explain why it has never considered HKOPS – whose implementation would involve drawing a new international boundary between Israel and Jordan in direct negotiations between two states enjoying a peace treaty since 1994.

Instead the Security Council has been pursuing:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in 2024 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy