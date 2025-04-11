Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Article 80 UN Charter affirms Jewish rule from river to the sea

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 29 May 2025

The United Nations (UN) continues to act illegally in flagrant breach of article 80 of its own Charter.

The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People convened its first 2025 civil society engagement on 15/16 May headlined: International Action Towards Ending the Nakba and Realising the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The UN describes the Nakba in the following terms:

Advertisement

The Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Before the Nakba, Palestine was a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society. However, the conflict between Arabs and Jews intensified in the 1930s with the increase of Jewish immigration, driven by persecution in Europe, and with the Zionist movement aiming to establish a Jewish state in Palestine.

In November 1947, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution partitioning Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab, with Jerusalem under a UN administration. The Arab world rejected the plan, arguing that it was unfair and violated the UN Charter…"

This narrative is false and misleading – failing to mention:

  • The following international declarations and agreements made before 1948 authorising the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in that part of Palestine located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea (River to the Sea)
    • The 1920 San Remo Conference
    • The 1920 Treaty of Sevres
    • The 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine
    • The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne
    • Article 80 of the 1945 UN Charter preserving the rights vested in the Jewish people under the 1922 Mandate for Palestine.
  • That the Jewish National Home was to be created from the River to the Sea without prejudice to the civil and religious rights of "existing non-Jewish communities"

The UN continues its false and misleading narrative when claiming:

In November 1947, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution partitioning Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab with Jerusalem under a UN administration.

Advertisement

It was not Palestine the UN sought to partition – only western Palestine.

Eastern Palestine - 77% of Mandatory Palestine located between the River Jordan and the Iraq-Syria-Saudi Arabia borders - had been granted its independence in 1946 by the Mandatory Power, Great Britain, and renamed the Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan.

Significantly - the UN 1947 resolution had called for the creation of an Arab state – not a Palestinian state. The resolution was so worded because there were no identifiable groups called "Palestinians" or "Palestinian people" claiming"inalienable rights" in 1947.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in 2024 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.


 

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy