Article 80 UN Charter affirms Jewish rule from river to the sea

The United Nations (UN) continues to act illegally in flagrant breach of article 80 of its own Charter.

The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People convened its first 2025 civil society engagement on 15/16 May headlined: International Action Towards Ending the Nakba and Realising the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The UN describes the Nakba in the following terms:

Advertisement



The Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Before the Nakba, Palestine was a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society. However, the conflict between Arabs and Jews intensified in the 1930s with the increase of Jewish immigration, driven by persecution in Europe, and with the Zionist movement aiming to establish a Jewish state in Palestine.

In November 1947, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution partitioning Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab, with Jerusalem under a UN administration. The Arab world rejected the plan, arguing that it was unfair and violated the UN Charter…"

This narrative is false and misleading – failing to mention:

The following international declarations and agreements made before 1948 authorising the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in that part of Palestine located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea (River to the Sea) The 1920 San Remo Conference The 1920 Treaty of Sevres The 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne Article 80 of the 1945 UN Charter preserving the rights vested in the Jewish people under the 1922 Mandate for Palestine.

That the Jewish National Home was to be created from the River to the Sea without prejudice to the civil and religious rights of "existing non-Jewish communities"

The UN continues its false and misleading narrative when claiming:

In November 1947, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution partitioning Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab with Jerusalem under a UN administration.

Advertisement



It was not Palestine the UN sought to partition – only western Palestine.

Eastern Palestine - 77% of Mandatory Palestine located between the River Jordan and the Iraq-Syria-Saudi Arabia borders - had been granted its independence in 1946 by the Mandatory Power, Great Britain, and renamed the Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan.

Significantly - the UN 1947 resolution had called for the creation of an Arab state – not a Palestinian state. The resolution was so worded because there were no identifiable groups called "Palestinians" or "Palestinian people" claiming"inalienable rights" in 1947.