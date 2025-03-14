Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Dry Bones was resurrected as Israel’s premier cartoonist at age 81

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 22 April 2025

Much has been written about the life of Yaakov Kirschen – known as "Dry Bones" to his large number of adoring fans – but little has been written about his return to drawing cartoons in his eighties until his death on 14 April at the age of 87.

Together Dry Bones and I collaborated on publishing 335 of my articles over more than six years on a regular weekly basis – each of my articles being accompanied by a cartoon drawn by Dry Bones expressing his take on the subject matter of each article.

I had long been a fan of Yaakov's from the time I purchased the 1977 original of the following cartoon on sale in an upmarket art gallery in Tel Aviv:

Advertisement

 

I first personally met Yaakov and his charming wife Sali – whom Yaakov affectionately called LSW – Long Suffering Wife – following the publication of his remarkable and unique Haggadah in 2013 – peppered with cartoons and comic strips that will ensure every page brings pleasure and laughter to the reader:

Our collaboration actually began on 9 January 2019 when his following cartoon accompanied my article entitled: "US and Israel quit over UNESCO's love affair with Palestine."

Advertisement

He was not a well man then – confined to a wheel chair with little mobility – but able to get to his beloved computer to embark on our incredible journey.

For the next 334 weeks until about six weeks before his death - we went through a weekly ritual in which I sent him my articles from Sydney and he returned his cartoon from Herzliya that was able to convey what I had struggled to produce in 620 words.

I never questioned his cartoons - giving him free rein to express himself as he thought fit. I questioned his choice of words frequently included in his cartoons – but these differences were settled over the phone in an amicable manner.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy