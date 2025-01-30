Trump: Expectations, reality, and everything in-between

US President Donald Trump has been super-active with all the hyperbole that was expected. More executive orders have been issued than ever before in the first month of his term, and his cabinet was pushed through the Senate. Trump has made more public appearances and press conferences, than occurred through the entire Biden administration.

With 70 days into Trumps term, we have had a good enough glimpse to see what America and the rest of the world has instore, over the next three years and nine months. Some see havoc, confusion, chaos, and amateurism, while others see Trump fulfilling his promises. The Trump administration faces great resistance from parts of the Democratic infiltrated institutions, judiciary, and even anarchists attacking Telsa dealerships and cars, in protests against Elon Musk. At the same time, Trump's foreign policy efforts, through trusted emissaries are finding diplomacy much more difficult than they had anticipated.

The world is still guessing about what the Trump show will bring.

Keeping promises

Domestically, the Trump administration has pulled back on 'woke" to the resistance of some state Democratic leaders. Within hours of Trump's inauguration, the flow of illegal migrants across the southern border with Mexico was brought down to a trickle. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has moved into cities removing and deporting many labelled as 'illegal' migrants, while the legacy media has been producing stories of unjust separation of families, on some of the deportees to gain public sympathy against deportations.

Both the Epstein and JFK files have been released to the public. However, this has led to very few conclusions, other than US intelligence agencies played major roles. The file releases have put into question, the ability of Attorney General Pam Bondi to control the Department of Justice, as rogue elements were said to withhold some information. Former Biden officials, including former President Biden himself have been stripped of their security clearances.

Trump through executive order is enabling to flow of oil and gas once again to assist in bringing down gas prices across the nation.

Elon Musk and DOGE

By far the brightest shinning light in the Trump show have been the discoveries made by the Elon Musk led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The DOGE operation has exposed many excesses by former administrations, which have made great talking points. The Democrats have opposed Elon Musk, branding him as illegitimate, and claiming many of the fund cuts have cost lives and caused human suffering in far away countries.

However, DOGE is playing a key role in the early part of the Trump administration. DOGE is attacking the very core of the Democrat empire. DOGE has two objectives, cutting down on government wasteful spending, and seeking to stop funding towards Democrat leaning institutions.

This needed to be undertaken very quickly in Trump's term to cut out Democrat sources of funds before the 2026 mid-term elections. Trump is only 18 months away from these elections and needs to pull a 'rabbit out of the hat', in order to hold and build upon the slender Republican majority in the Congress.

Its long been evident that Elon Musk will not remain at Trump's side over the next 3 years. Musk needs to return to his business empire sooner than later. This could potentially have a major effect upon the Trump presidency.