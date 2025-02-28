Trump seems set to end Jew-hatred at United Nations

President Trump's decision to withdraw Elise Stefanik's appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations will ensure Republicans retain control of the Congress – but sinks Stefanik's commitment to end Jew-hatred at the United Nations (UN).

Trump announced his reasons on Truth Social:

Stefanik was one of Trump's first nominations announced on 11 November 2024 after Trump's election triumph on 5 November.

Stefanik made her intentions clear on 19 November:

We know that the UN is a den of antisemitism ...I will stand up for President Trump's America First, peace through strength policies and bring moral truth and crystal clear moral clarity at the United Nations on Day One...

The UN has been the epicentre of global Jew-hatred ever since 72 of the 139 member states adopted Resolution 3379 on 10 November 1975 labelling Zionism as racism – whilst another 32 abstained.

On 16 December 1991 - 25 of the 149 member states voted against rescinding Resolution 3379: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Brunei, Bangladesh, Cuba, North Korea, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Yemen – whilst another 13 abstained.

Jew-hatred was taken to a new level on 23 December 2016 when Security Council Resolution 2334 was adopted by a vote of 14–0. Four members with veto power - China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom - voted for the resolution - while the United States abstained. The other 10 Security Council members supporting the Resolution were Angola, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela

Resolution 2334 falsely claims: