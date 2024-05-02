Trump buries UN & EU calls for new state between Israel & Jordan

President Trump has buried the creation of a Palestinian Arab State between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) at meetings of:

The G7 Foreign Ministers on 14 March and

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on 21 March.

The European Union (EU) and UN have been unsuccessfully championing the two-state solution for decades.

However - the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America – with the High Representative of the EU also attending - made no mention of the two-state solution in their final communique:

They underscored the imperative of a political horizon for the Palestinian people, achieved through a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that meets the legitimate needs and aspirations of both peoples and advances comprehensive Middle East peace, stability and prosperity.

This was a stark departure from the EU statement on 2 May 2024:

We reaffirm our commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two state solution, with the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition, and with Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both states. For this purpose, the EU is active in the Middle East Peace Process.

Reuters reported:

There had been wrangling over language regarding Gaza and the Middle East, notably the notion of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something the U.S. was resisting. The final version made no mention of a two-state solution, dropping language that had stressed its importance in earlier drafts of the text.

Trump had managed to shred EU policy - begun with the 1980 Venice Declaration - in the blink of an eye.

The UN Security Council meeting was a briefing on the quarterly Report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016).