Masking during Covid was nothing to do with public health

A new study across 24 European countries correlating public mask wearing levels with excess deaths released on March 12 has concluded that at a population level, masks not only fell short of preventing Covid-19 transmission in Europe, but also contributed to unforeseen adverse effects.

The Biden administration pardon of Dr Anthony Fauci, the former chief medical advisor to the President of the United States, and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (1984-2022) covering any potential crimes committed between 2014-2025, signalled something was amiss.

It took the Trump administration to gain the truth about the origins of the Covid-19 virus. It was not naturally occurring, but rather a manipulated virous through gain of function research, partly funded through USAID, that escaped from the Yuhan Institute of Virology, in China back in 2019.

Its only just a few days ago, that an opinion piece by Zeynep Tufekci in the New York Times admitted that the public were misled on the realities and truth about Covid-19. In fact, those in power at the time under Dr Fauci went out of their way to cover the truth.

This deception included the legacy media including the NYT, New York Post, BBC, CBC, and ABC in Australia, and highly reputable scientific journals like the Lancet and Nature. Where were all the scientists and medical doctors at the time? Doctors made Hippocratic Oaths.

The above have all come as revelations and should be treated as the story of then century, however are vastly ignored by the legacy media.

Masking

The truths about Covid and issues relating to the Covid era are slowly coming out from independent researchers around the world, who have been working hard on some of the public health questions raised during the period. One such study is the BMC Public Health (Part of Springer Nature) article "Does mask usage correlate with excess morality? – Findings from 24 countries".

Commonsense should have alerted many people to the perils of public wearing masks for any length of time. The heat and moisture from our breath creates a natural breeding ground for viruses and germs on the material of the mask. Therefore, the mask would also pick up any airborne germs and viruses floating in the air a person was present. Consequently, a mask can be a dangerous thing to wear, particularly if its not changed frequently. People will be breathing back in viruses and germs they are breathing out, and also taking in new germs and virous the masks catch in the environment around them. Masks in most cases just added to the problem.

People were forced to wear masks, that in these cases were actually detrimental to public health. The new study is confirming this.

One can only speculate why masks were mandated across the world. The mandates weren't based upon science. They were arbitrary decisions made by faceless bureaucrats that elected politicians allowed to roam free with emergency authority. We can further speculate, based on Covid inquiries in Britian that the authorities wanted to sow fear into the community for ulterior motives.

The truth is now out there on masking. Its now time to speculate and demand answers from authorities.