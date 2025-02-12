Support Us!

Elon Musk’s Grok 3 backs Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

By David Singer - posted Friday, 21 March 2025

Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence (AI) company - xAI - released its latest flagship AI model Grok 3 on 17 February, so I thought I might try using it to help explain why the real world seems to have virtually buried the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) since its publication in Saudi Arabia's government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022.

HKOPS is a circuit-breaking solution offering an end to 100 years of unresolved Jewish-Arab conflict: Merging Jordan, Gaza, and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one new territorial entity under Hashemite rule to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine.

HKOPS trashes the creation of a new state between Israel and Jordan (the two-state solution) -promoted unsuccessfully for the last 30 years without managing to achieve any such result - whilst the number of dead, maimed, and wounded has continued unabated.

Eerily - HKOPS has never been mentioned once at the United Nations General Assembly or Security Council – despite many attempts by me to get UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to table HKOPS for discussion. My requests to him went unacknowledged and unanswered.

The same situation occurred in major media publications.

My attempt - for example - to get the New York Times and its well-respected Op-Ed opinion writer Tom Friedman to inform their readers of HKOPS and analyze its features - was unsuccessful. To be fair - Friedman wrote to me on 16 September 2023:

"David. I have looked at it [HKOPS] and it is not something for me to write on right now. But thanks."

Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023 and the turmoil in the region since then have still not moved Friedman that the right moment has arrived.

Analysts and think tanks writing even once about HKOPS can be counted on one's fingers.

I have been writing articles on HKOPS almost weekly with my faithful publishers' support in:

  • JWire and On Line Opinion in Australia
  • Israel National News and All Israel News
  • Canada Free Press

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoons are by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
