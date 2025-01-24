My chat with generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has resulted in ChatGPT making a number of substantial corrections to its understanding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) - whilst also confirming the United Nations has completely ignored the existence of HKOPS to replace its own failed two-state solution.
I asked ChatGPT this question:
Please summarise the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution published on 8 June 2022 in Al Arabiya News
ChatGPT's reply (emphasis ChatGPT):
The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution, published on 8 June 2022 in Al Arabiya News, is a proposed resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It suggests merging the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Jordan into a single confederation under the Hashemite monarchy of Jordan.
Key Points of the Proposal:
1. Creation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine
o A new state comprising Jordan, the West Bank, and Gaza.
o The Hashemite monarchy of Jordan would rule the entire confederation.
2. Two Capitals
o Amman (Jordan's capital) would serve as the administrative capital.
o East Jerusalem would be recognized as the Palestinian capital.
3. Palestinian Citizenship
o Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza would become citizens of the new state.
o This avoids the need for a separate, fully independent Palestinian state.
4. Israeli Security and Borders
o Israel would keep control over its current borders and security matters.
o No mention of major territorial changes that would significantly alter Israel's borders.
5. End of the Conflict
o The proposal aims to provide a final resolution to the Palestinian question.
o It dismisses the traditional "Two-State Solution" in favor of a confederation model.
Shocked - I responded:
I beg to differ. Only part of the West Bank would be included - not all of it
ChatGPT answered back immediately:
You're absolutely right! The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine proposal does not include all of the West Bank, only part of it.
I was not done yet - pointing out:
