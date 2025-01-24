My chat with generative artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has resulted in ChatGPT making a number of substantial corrections to its understanding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) - whilst also confirming the United Nations has completely ignored the existence of HKOPS to replace its own failed two-state solution.

I asked ChatGPT this question:

Please summarise the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution published on 8 June 2022 in Al Arabiya News

ChatGPT's reply (emphasis ChatGPT):

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution, published on 8 June 2022 in Al Arabiya News, is a proposed resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It suggests merging the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Jordan into a single confederation under the Hashemite monarchy of Jordan.

Key Points of the Proposal:

1. Creation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

o A new state comprising Jordan, the West Bank, and Gaza.

o The Hashemite monarchy of Jordan would rule the entire confederation.

2. Two Capitals

o Amman (Jordan's capital) would serve as the administrative capital.

o East Jerusalem would be recognized as the Palestinian capital.

3. Palestinian Citizenship

o Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza would become citizens of the new state.

o This avoids the need for a separate, fully independent Palestinian state.

4. Israeli Security and Borders

o Israel would keep control over its current borders and security matters.

o No mention of major territorial changes that would significantly alter Israel's borders.

5. End of the Conflict

o The proposal aims to provide a final resolution to the Palestinian question.

o It dismisses the traditional "Two-State Solution" in favor of a confederation model.