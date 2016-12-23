Support Us!

___________

Trump hastens end to United Nations inciting Jew-hatred worldwide

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 19 February 2025

President Trump's decision on 5 February to takeover and makeover Gaza will hopefully hasten the end to eight years of the United Nations (UN) inciting Jew-hatred worldwide following the Security Council adopting Resolution 2334 on 23 December 2016.

Resolution 2334 only came into force because America's outgoing Obama-Biden administration failed to veto Resolution 2334 - as they were in the very act of vacating the White House to make way for the newly-elected President – Donald Trump.

Then US Secretary of State John Kerry explained President Obama and Vice President Biden's reasoning:

... we cannot properly defend and protect Israel if we allow a viable two-state solution [ed note: a new state between Israel and Jordan]to be destroyed before our own eyes.

And that's the bottom line: the vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution.

The two-state solution preserved in Resolution 2334 was not viable, has not materialised and was highly critical of Israel – falsely claiming that:

  • the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;
  • Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard

Israel's legal right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in these areas was authorised by articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the United Nations Charter. The Security Council in adopting Resolution 2334 was acting in contravention of article 80 of its own Charter.

Resolution 2334 became a battering ram used to delegitimize and denigrate Israel and the Jewish people worldwide for illegally stealing someone else's land.

On 8 June 2022 an alternative solution recognising Israel's territorial claims in these areas was published in Saudi Arabia's Government-controlled Al Arabiya News: The merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity to be called "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" (HKOPS)

The Security Council opted to bury HKOPS at its Quarterly Open Debate on 26 July 2022 when "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question" proceeded for 5 hours without any speaker making reference to HKOPS and its potential to resolve the 100 years-old Arab-Jewish conflict.

The high-profile speakers at this debate included:

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

