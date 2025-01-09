Trump buries Biden-UN two-state solution in Gaza's rubble

President Trump's decision to take over, and makeover, Gaza has seen the Biden-United Nations two-state solution: Unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority buried in the rubble of Gaza.

Might I respectfully suggest President Trump reconsider his Gaza makeover proposal and implement an alternative solution I suggested the UN adopt on 13 October 2023 just 6 days after Gaza's horrific invasion of Israel:

The UN should arrange for the civilian population of Gaza – a hell-hole since 1948 – to be compensated and resettled in Arab and other countries – to be followed by its razing and transformation into a national park – one eighth the size of Yosemite National Park.

No one – Jew or Arab – should live there again. Enough Jewish and Arab blood has been spilt.

The UN's failure to so act has been shameful.

I pointed out in May 2024 that Trump was thinking of abandoning the idea of creating any new state between Israel and Jordan after Trump had declared:

There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough. I think it's going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea.

The United Nations push for a two-state solution since 1967 including Gaza failed to recognise that:

Gaza was designated for reconstitution of the Jewish National Home under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine that such right has been preserved until today under article 80 of the United Nations Charter and that the United Nations was acting in violation of its own Charter asserting otherwise.

The PLO specifically disclaimed sovereignty in the Gaza Strip under article 24 of its 1964 founding National Charter,

Trump's Gaza-declaration has in one fell swoop seen: