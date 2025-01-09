Support Us!

Trump buries Biden-UN two-state solution in Gaza's rubble

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 12 February 2025

President Trump's decision to take over, and makeover, Gaza has seen the Biden-United Nations two-state solution: Unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority  buried in the rubble of Gaza.

Might I respectfully suggest President Trump reconsider his Gaza makeover proposal and implement an alternative solution I suggested the UN adopt on 13 October 2023 just 6 days after Gaza's horrific invasion of Israel:

The UN should arrange for the civilian population of Gaza – a hell-hole since 1948 – to be compensated and resettled in Arab and other countries – to be followed by its razing and transformation into a national park – one eighth the size of Yosemite National Park.

No one – Jew or Arab – should live there again. Enough Jewish and Arab blood has been spilt.

The UN's failure to so act has been shameful.

I pointed out in May 2024 that Trump was thinking of abandoning the idea of creating any new state between Israel and Jordan after Trump had declared:

There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough. I think it's going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea.

The United Nations push for a two-state solution since 1967 including Gaza failed to recognise that:

  • Gaza was designated for reconstitution of the Jewish National Home under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine that such right has been preserved until today under article 80 of the United Nations Charter and that the United Nations was acting in violation of its own Charter asserting otherwise.
  • The PLO specifically disclaimed sovereignty in the Gaza Strip under article 24 of its 1964 founding National Charter,

Trump's Gaza-declaration has in one fell swoop seen:

  • United Nations Secretary General Guterres and UNSCO head Tor Wennesland swimming against the tide as the two-state solution embodied in UNSCR 2334 is shredded – ending the damage caused by President Obama and Vice-President Biden failing to veto UNSCR 2334 on 23 December 2016 - as they were packing up prior to departing the White House to make way for President Trump.
  • Trump's 2020 Deal of the Century calling for an independent Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan in part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Gaza and some areas of Israel – becoming a non-starter
  • The United Nations General Assembly probably cancelling a "High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two State Solution" from 2 to 4 June 2025 in New York
  • The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) so much easier to implement by limiting any new territorial entity to Jordan and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and excluding Gaza

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

