Trump needs to disavow Biden's betrayal of Israel

President Trump's meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week will offer Trump the opportunity to disavow President Biden's betrayal of Israel and its national interest after Biden had made the following unilateral decisions and embedded them in Security Council Resolution 2735 adopted on 10 June 2024:

[Rejecting] any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of Gaza;

[Reiterating the Security Council's] unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority;

Alon Liel, former director of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Israeli government "was taken by surprise" by the resolution, adding:

Our ambassador tried in the last 48 hours to change the text and was unable to do it. So Israel definitely doesn't like this resolution… If Israel will openly reject it, the pressure will grow internationally.

Israel's rejection followed very quickly on 18 July 2024 - when Israel's Parliament - the Knesset -passed the following resolution 68-9:

The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region .., It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terror base, working in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel... Promoting the idea of â€‹â€‹a Palestinian state at this time will be a reward for terrorism and will only encourage Hamas and its supporters to see this as a victory, thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of jihadist Islam in the Middle East.

Trump needs to affirm whether he supports:

The provisions of Resolution 2735 calling for the creation of a Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan or

The Knesset's declaration rejecting such a state.

President Trump's return to the White House could see: