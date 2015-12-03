Trump & Rubio: staunchest supporters of Israel and the Jewish people

President Trump's inspired choice of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State promises to undermine:

Rubio established his credentials when addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition on 3 December 2015:

· Consider the European Union's recent approval of a new trade rule that requires special labelling of products produced in what the EU considers "Israeli-occupied territories." The goal of this is to encourage Europeans to boycott goods from Israel. The rule applies to no other country - not to Russia, which invaded Georgia and Ukraine, nor China, which occupies Tibet. The EU is singling out only Israel. Let's take a step back and realize what this means. Discriminatory laws that apply only to Jews are now being written into European law for the first time in more than half a century.

I will take a very different approach to the United Nations. There will be no more complicity in attacks on Israel. Dictators, rogues, and terror sponsors will be publicly shamed. The United States will leave and defund UN entities that attack Israel or promote anti-Semitism."

I will also speak out against anti-Semitism here in America.

One important example is the movement that calls itself "BDS" - for boycott, divest, and sanction. This coalition of the radical left thinks it has discovered a clever, politically correct way to advocate Israel's destruction. BDS couches hatred in the language of human rights and social justice.

But the movement reeks of hypocrisy. Boycotters do not seek to punish Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, or Russia - all actual human rights violators. Their campaign is aimed only at Israel. They make wild, false accusations in the hopes of inciting so much hatred of the Jewish state, especially on our campuses, that eventually support for Israel will become politically taboo.

As president, I will call on university presidents, administrators, religious leaders, and professors to speak out with clarity and force on this issue - the same way they speak out against racism and other forms of bigotry. I will make clear that calling for the destruction of Israel is the same as calling for the death of Jews.