Trump & Rubio: staunchest supporters of Israel and the Jewish people

President Trump's inspired choice of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State promises to undermine:
- The United Nations continuing attempts to denigrate and delegitimize Israel internationally by pursuing the creation of a second Palestinian Arab State west of the Jordan River under Security Council Resolutions 2334 (2016) and 2754 (2024) - in addition to Jordan – which occupies the 78% of former Palestine located east of the Jordan River.
- The outbreak of Jew-hatred worldwide following Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023.
Rubio established his credentials when addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition on 3 December 2015:
· Consider the European Union's recent approval of a new trade rule that requires special labelling of products produced in what the EU considers "Israeli-occupied territories." The goal of this is to encourage Europeans to boycott goods from Israel. The rule applies to no other country - not to Russia, which invaded Georgia and Ukraine, nor China, which occupies Tibet. The EU is singling out only Israel. Let's take a step back and realize what this means. Discriminatory laws that apply only to Jews are now being written into European law for the first time in more than half a century.
- I will take a very different approach to the United Nations. There will be no more complicity in attacks on Israel. Dictators, rogues, and terror sponsors will be publicly shamed. The United States will leave and defund UN entities that attack Israel or promote anti-Semitism."
- I will also speak out against anti-Semitism here in America.
One important example is the movement that calls itself "BDS" - for boycott, divest, and sanction. This coalition of the radical left thinks it has discovered a clever, politically correct way to advocate Israel's destruction. BDS couches hatred in the language of human rights and social justice.
But the movement reeks of hypocrisy. Boycotters do not seek to punish Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, or Russia - all actual human rights violators. Their campaign is aimed only at Israel. They make wild, false accusations in the hopes of inciting so much hatred of the Jewish state, especially on our campuses, that eventually support for Israel will become politically taboo.
As president, I will call on university presidents, administrators, religious leaders, and professors to speak out with clarity and force on this issue - the same way they speak out against racism and other forms of bigotry. I will make clear that calling for the destruction of Israel is the same as calling for the death of Jews.
- In fact, the "partner" [PLO] that this [Obama] administration claims is interested in peace rewards Palestinian terrorists up to $3,500 for every month they spend in an Israeli prison, which is more than five times as much as the average Palestinian in the West Bank makes per month. They get tens of thousands more upon their release from prison, and the entire level of payment is tied to the number of Israelis they have killed. Does this sound like a group interested in peace?
- Instead of pressuring Israel to make unreciprocated concessions, I will work with its prime minister on areas of mutual interest. I will finally move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. I will help ensure that Jerusalem remains the Jewish state's undivided and eternal capital. I will revive the common-sense understandings reached in the 2004 Bush-Sharon letterand build on them to help ensure Israel has defensible borders, including through its continued control of the Golan Heights.
Trump realised many of these Rubio-promises in his first Presidential term.
Trump and Rubio working together seem set to reinstate those overturned by President Biden and to substantially advance the remainder.
