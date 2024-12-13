Two-state solution is not a solution to end Jewish-Arab conflict

The international community jetted off on a fool's errand to Norway on 15 January for the third meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State solution (Global Alliance) - created in September last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Global Alliance is co-hosted by European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, Norway and the Ministerial Arab League/Organization of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Gaza - and presided over by Prince Faisal - the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement



90 of the 193 United Nations member states attended the initial Global Alliance meeting deciding to advance among other objectives:

an irreversible path of joint efforts and concrete measures in support of and enabling and implementing the Two-State Solution with a clear timeline.

Their meetings would focus on:

United Nations Security Council resolutions and related peace efforts, all within the framework of the Two-State Solution … A core element of these efforts is the establishment of a Palestinian State, living side by side in peace and security with Israel

The third meeting in Oslo was a useless exercise for one reason: Israel will not agree to the creation of such a State in addition to Jordan - which already occupies 78% of former Palestine located east of the Jordan River.

The Knesset – Israel's Parliament – overwhelmingly rejected the establishment of such a State west of the Jordan River on 18 July 2024 by 68 votes to 9 – declaring :

Advertisement



The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens"

The right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in the 22% of former Palestine located west of the Jordan River had been granted by articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine - preserved until today by article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

The Global Alliance was bashing its collective head against a brick wall when the Chairman – Norway's Foreign Minister Espin Barth Eide: