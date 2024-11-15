Australia joins Jew-haters at United Nations

Australia has twice in the past two weeks joined the baying mob at the United Nations General Assembly acting illegally in violation of article 80 of the United Nations Charter - which reserves the right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) under articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations 1922 Mandate for Palestine.

On 3 December 2024 - Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong overruled the advice of Australia’s UN mission to abstain on a General Assembly resolution which:

Rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of Gaza, stresses that the Gaza Strip constitutes an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967, and reaffirms the vision of the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State.

That resolution also called for a High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution to be held from 2 to 4 June 2025 in New York preceded by a preparatory meeting to be held in May 2025.

On 11 December 2024 - Australia voted in favour of a General Assembly resolution which:

Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State, and where two democratic States, Palestine and Israel, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions, and in this regard rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the Gaza Strip, and stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority;

On both occasions the General Assembly was acting in flagrant violation of article 80 of the United Nations Charter - inserted in April 1945 after the Jewish Agency for Palestine submitted a Memorandum to the United Nations Conference on International Organization held in San Francisco stating:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

Israel’s first Prime Minister – David Ben-Gurion – then the Representative of the Jewish Agency – emphasised the importance of the insertion of Article 80 into the UN Charter in evidence before the UN Special Committee for Palestine at Lake Success, New York on 7 July 1947:

… there is also Article 80, and Article 80 was adopted for this very special reason of Palestine.... This is the special Article of the Charter which applies to Palestine. It was introduced only because of Palestine.”

Eugene Rostow Dean of the Yale Law School and Under Secretary for Political Affairs under President Johnson had this letter concerning article 80 published on 19 September 1983: