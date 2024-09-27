UN inflaming Jew-hatred by keeping Gazans penned inside Gaza

The continuing failure of the United Nations to remove Gaza's children, women, the sick and the elderly from 8 refugee camps inside Gaza to the relative safety offered by 10 refugee camps located in Jordan and 12 refugee camps located in Syria - has been a monumental failure of judgement, dereliction of duty and lack of concern for the welfare of the 650356 refugees living in Gaza and registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Keeping these registered refugees penned inside Gaza for the last year has seen the Israel-Gaza war prolonged and civilian casualties and damage to property substantially increased - as Israel was:

Slowed down in eliminating those Gazans responsible for invading Israel and murdering 1200 people, raping and beheading, hospitalizing 14970 whilst internally displacing 150000 Israelis on 7 October 2023

Hampered in its efforts to release 252 hostages forcefully abducted in Israel and taken to Gaza

Required to confront Gaza's civilians being used as human shields by the perpetrators of the 7 October 2023 atrocities seeking to escape being killed or captured

Prevented from speedily destroying the extensive underground network of attack tunnels containing weapons, manufacturing and storage facilities located under hospitals, mosques, schools, commercial and residential buildings

Unsuccessful attempts by the UN to procure a ceasefire – rather than demanding the unconditional surrender of Gaza's Hamas Government – underscored the UN's concern more with allowing Gaza to survive to fight another day rather than see these Gazan monsters and their infrastructure wiped out and destroyed.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process - Tor Wennesland – declared in his statement published on 20 October:

Nowhere is safe in Gaza.

Yet the UN and UNWRA continue to abdicate their mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees in Gaza by keeping them penned in Gaza in a war zone.

On 25 August the UN announced that nine staff working for UNRWA in Gaza would be sacked because they may have been involved in the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks against Israel. This will surely just be the tip of the iceberg in outing many more of the 13000 UNRWA employees in Gaza.

Prolonging the conflict continues to inflame Jew-hatred worldwide as the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights of the United Nations detail in their monthly newsletter dated 24 October:

In the Middle East, in Africa, Asia and Europe and in North America: webinars, press releases, warnings, articles and events relating to the ongoing conflict in Gaza

At the United Nations:

On 31 October, the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will organize the briefing "International legal responsibilities for preventing genocide, holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable, and for ending the unlawful occupation of Palestine". The briefing will feature presentations by the UN Special Rapporteurs on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territory Occupied Since 1967, Francesca Albanese; and on the Right to Health, Tlaleng Mofokeng; as well as a Commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, Chris Sidoti.

On 21 October, UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, accused the Israeli authorities of continuing to deny humanitarian missions access to the north of Gaza with critical supplies including medicine and food for people under siege.

The newsletter is entirely anti-Israel – omitting any mention of supportive pro-Israel meetings such as the Second International Pro-Israel Summit held in Budapest on 2 October organised by the Center for Fundamental Rights.

The United Nations and UNRWA have become hopelessly conflicted and compromised.