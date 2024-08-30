Penny Wong gets it terribly wrong

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's National Statement to the United Nations General Assembly on 28 September reveals her ignorance about the 100 years-old unresolved Jewish-Arab conflict in former Palestine:

1. "The UN system is where the world comes together to agree and uphold standards and rules; to protect all of the world's peoples and the sovereignty of all nations. These rules always matter – never more so than in times of conflict – when they help guide us out of darkness, back toward light."

Ms Wong is obviously unaware of article 80 of the UN Charter which preserves the right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza under Articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

The continuing flagrant violation of article 80 by the UN in failing to recognise this right vested in the Jewish people has been a major stumbling block to the United Nations achieving a lasting peace.

2. "Australia shares the frustration of the great majority of countries, more than 77 years since the General Assembly adopted Resolution 181: a plan for two states side by side – one Jewish, one Palestinian."

The two states were actually one Jewish and the other Arab – not Palestinian. No persons identified as "Palestinians" in 1922 or 1947. They were created and defined for the first time in the 1964 PLO Charter.

The non-binding Resolution 181 dated 29 November 1947spoke of creating two states in Western Palestine (22% of Palestine) located west of the Jordan River

The territory of Palestine located east of the Jordan River in which no Jews lived (78% of Palestine) had been granted independence on 25 May 1946 by Great Britain and renamed The Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan

The Jews accepted Resolution 181 but the Arabs rejected it.

Six Arab armiesinvaded Western Palestine on 14 May 1948 after Israel declared its independence.

3. "Australia wants to engage on new ways to build momentum, including the role of the Security Council in setting a pathway for two-states, with a clear timeline for the international declaration of Palestinian statehood. Because a two-state solution is the only hope of breaking the endless cycle of violence – the only hope to see a secure and prosperous future for both peoples. To give the Palestinian people the opportunity to realise their aspirations through self-determination."

The two-state solution – creating a new state between Israel and Jordan – has been pursued by the United Nations for 29 years without success. It was rejectedby Israel's Knesset 68 to 9 on 18 July.