Palestine: 124 Nations display their Jew-hating credentials

124 of the 193 member nations of the United Nations have publicly recorded their hatred of Jews – banding together to demand:

An Israeli withdrawal from every square metre of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem (the Territories) and

The evacuation of all 700000 Jews living in the Territories – the Jewish people's biblical, ancient and internationally-sanctioned homeland.

They have sought to justify their Jew-hating demands by sheltering behind an advisory non-binding opinion of the International Court of Justice delivered on 19 July 2024 - which made not one mention of the rights vested in the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in the Territories under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine – preserved by article 80 of the United Nations own Charter.

These 124 nations had the opportunity to follow the other 69 member nations of the United Nations General Assembly:

Abstain

Vote Against

Not turn up to the meeting held on 18 September

They refused and are forever etched as Jew-haters on this shameful rollcall:

These nations include: