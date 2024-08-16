Support Us!

___________

Palestine: 124 Nations display their Jew-hating credentials

By David Singer - posted Friday, 27 September 2024

 

 

124 of the 193 member nations of the United Nations have publicly recorded their hatred of Jews – banding together to demand:

  • An Israeli withdrawal from every square metre of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem (the Territories) and
  • The evacuation of all 700000 Jews living in the Territories – the Jewish people's biblical, ancient and internationally-sanctioned homeland.

They have sought to justify their Jew-hating demands by sheltering behind an advisory non-binding opinion of the International Court of Justice delivered on 19 July 2024 - which made not one mention of the rights vested in the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in the Territories under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine – preserved by article 80 of the United Nations own Charter.

These 124 nations had the opportunity to follow the other 69 member nations of the United Nations General Assembly:

  • Abstain
  • Vote Against
  • Not turn up to the meeting held on 18 September

They refused and are forever etched as Jew-haters on this shameful rollcall:

These nations include:

  • Belgium
  • China
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Greece
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Lebanon
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Thailand
  • Viet Nam

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

