Harris chooses UN’s road to hell – Trump offers no alternative

The Harris-Trump Presidential debate has clarified Kamala Harris’s support for the United Nations Security Council in calling for the creation of a Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) - whilst Donald Trump did not say what he would do if elected as President.

The Security Council’s embrace of a two-state solution came after the Obama-Biden administration failed to veto Resolution 2334 adopted on 23 December 2016 – abstaining instead as they were vacating the White House to make way for President-elect Trump.

Harris did not clarify in the debate whether she was endorsing the specific two-state solution made by the current Biden-Harris administration and the Security Council on 10 June - calling for Gaza and the West Bank to be unified under the Palestinian Authority – which was contained in draft Security Council Resolution S/2024/448 prepared by America and subsequently adopted by the Security Council in Resolution 2735

Harris however was clear in choosing a two-state solution as the way forward to end the Israel-Gaza War and the Jewish-Arab conflict:

What we know is that this war must end. It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a cease-fire deal and we need the hostages out. And so we will continue to work around the clock on that. Work around the clock also understanding that we must chart a course for a two-state solution. And in that solution, there must be security for the Israeli people and Israel and in equal measure for the Palestinians. But the one thing I will assure you always, I will always give Israel the ability to defend itself, in particular as it relates to Iran and any threat that Iran and its proxies pose to Israel. But we must have a two-state solution where we can rebuild Gaza, where the Palestinians have security, self-determination and the dignity they so rightly deserve.

Harris is following the United Nations down the road to hell - ensuring the continuance of the conflict by backing the Security Council’s continuing pursuit of a two-state solution - despite its rejection unequivocally by Israel’s Knesset on 17 July and Prime Minister Netanyahu on 4 August.

Trump jumped on Harris’s declared position – but offered no alternative:

If she’s president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now. And I’ve been pretty good at predictions. And I hope I’m wrong about that one. She hates Israel. At the same time in her own way she hates the Arab population because the whole place is going to get blown up, Arabs, Jewish people, Israel. Israel will be gone. It would have never happened. Iran was broke under Donald Trump. Now Iran has $300 billion because they took off all the sanctions that I had. Iran had no money for Hamas or Hezbollah or any of the 28 different spheres of terror. And they are spheres of terror. Horrible terror. They had no money. It was a big story, and you know it. You covered it. Very well, actually. They had no money for terror. They were broke. Now they’re a rich nation. And now what they’re doing is spreading that money around. Look at what’s happening with the Houthis and Yemen. Look at what’s going on in the Middle East. This would have never happened. I will get that settled and fast.

Trump, Harris and the Security Council have never acknowledged or considered the Saudi-based 2022 Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) which shreds any two-state solution and calls for the West Bank to be divided between Israel and Jordan.

Trump should look at endorsing this alternative solution as the conflict escalates.