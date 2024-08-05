Global Imams Council humiliates UN Security Council

A statement published by the Global Imams Council (GIC) on 1 September has humiliated the UN Security Council which has:

The GIC comprises more than 1500 Muslim faith leaders representing more than 800 communities and operating in more than 80 countries.

The complete GIC statement reads:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The Global Imams Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the barbaric actions of Hamas, which have resulted in the brutal execution of six innocent hostages, among them a dual American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, in a tunnel in the Gaza city of Rafah. We are deeply saddened and outraged by these heinous murders, which violate all principles of humanity, religious teachings, and international law.

The targeting and brutalization of civilians, especially those who are defenseless and held against their will, are acts of unmitigated evil. These actions represent a gross violation of the sacred laws of conflict as ordained by all major faith traditions, including Islam, which categorically prohibit the harming of innocents. Furthermore, these atrocities contravene international humanitarian laws, including the Geneva Conventions, which are designed to protect civilians during times of war.

We hold Hamas directly responsible for the deaths and suffering of all innocent lives lost since October 7, as their actions have not only brought death and destruction upon the region but have also led to immense suffering for the Palestinian people. Hamas's reckless and inhumane tactics, using civilians as shields and exploiting their plight, have only escalated the cycle of violence and undermined the cause of justice and peace.

Moreover, we recognize that the regime in Iran shares equal responsibility for these tragedies, as its continued support and endorsement of Hamas's actions perpetuate violence and instability in the region.

We stand with all victims of this conflict, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families. Our prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and with those still living under the shadow of fear and uncertainty. It is our hope and prayer that justice will prevail and that the dignity and sanctity of human life will be upheld above all else.

We call upon the international community, all religious leaders, and people of conscience to unite against these acts of terror and to work tirelessly towards a future where peace, justice, and respect for all human life are the foundations of our shared existence.

May God guide us to a path of peace and grant solace to the hearts of the bereaved.