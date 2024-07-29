Support Us!

___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Harris speaks with forked tongue on two-state solution

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 5 September 2024

Kamala Harris didn't take very long to blow her credibility when it came to whether she would be pursuing President Biden's 10 June two-state solution: Unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority – or any other two-state solution.

At the DNC Conference on 22 August Harris told the assembled delegates:

President Biden and I are working to end this war such that - Israel is secure - the hostages are released - the suffering in Gaza ends - and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination

Yet on 29 August – Harris told CNN's Dana Bash:

I remain committed since I've been on October 8 to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure and in equal measure the Paletin - the Palestinians have security and self-determination and - and dignity.

After Harris's 22 August statement I wrote on 26 August that Harris had:

...signaled she had now abandoned pursuing the creation of a Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan proposed by President Biden on 10 June.

Biden's proposal was contained in draft Security Council Resolution S/2024/448 prepared by the United States of America: Unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority (Biden's Solution) – adopted 14-0 by the Security Council in Resolution 2735".

Israel's Knesset had overwhelmingly rejected any new state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) on 17 July – confirmed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 4 August.

I opined that Harris's:

...non-reaffirmation of Biden's Solution in her acceptance speech has opened up the prospect that Harris may be contemplating endorsing the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution (HKOPS) - first published on 8 June 2022: Unifying Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank under the Hashemites –the ruling authority in Jordan for more than 100 years comprising 77% of former Palestine - enjoying a signed peace treaty with Israel since 1994."

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

