Harris speaks with forked tongue on two-state solution

Kamala Harris didn't take very long to blow her credibility when it came to whether she would be pursuing President Biden's 10 June two-state solution: Unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority – or any other two-state solution.

At the DNC Conference on 22 August Harris told the assembled delegates:

President Biden and I are working to end this war such that - Israel is secure - the hostages are released - the suffering in Gaza ends - and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination

Yet on 29 August – Harris told CNN's Dana Bash:

I remain committed since I've been on October 8 to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure and in equal measure the Paletin - the Palestinians have security and self-determination and - and dignity.

After Harris's 22 August statement I wrote on 26 August that Harris had:

...signaled she had now abandoned pursuing the creation of a Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan proposed by President Biden on 10 June.

Biden's proposal was contained in draft Security Council Resolution S/2024/448 prepared by the United States of America: Unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority (Biden's Solution) – adopted 14-0 by the Security Council in Resolution 2735".

Israel's Knesset had overwhelmingly rejected any new state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution) on 17 July – confirmed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 4 August.

I opined that Harris's: