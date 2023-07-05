ASEAN and regional multilateralism

One of the most significant recent events in the field of multilateral diplomacy, insufficiently publicized by the mainstream media, was the Thirty-First Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) which was held in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on 27 July 2024. The Meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers and Representatives of all 27 ARF Participants, as well as the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

But what is ARF and who are the participating states? The ARF is not a conventional international organization, but a forum who provides a setting for discussion, multilateral diplomacy and for the development of cooperative responses to regional problems.

The inaugural ARF meeting was held in July 1994 in Bangkok, Thailand, and its current participants are as follows: Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Canada, China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United States, and Viet Nam.

ASEAN itself defined the ARF as "an effective consultative Asia-Pacific Forum for promoting open dialogue on political and security cooperation in the region. In this context, ASEAN should work with its ARF partners to bring about a more predictable and constructive pattern of relations in the Asia Pacific."

For the period of January – December 2024, the Chairman of the ARF is His ExcellencySaleumxay Kommasith,Deputy Prime Minister,Minister of Foreign Affairs,Lao PDR.

The Chairman's statement of the thirty-First Meeting of the ARF is a complex 11 pages diplomatic document covering 38 paragraphs. According to the existing practice, this is a carefully drafted text prepared in advance of the meeting by professional diplomats.

In our article we will focus only on some selective major issues reflected in this comprehensive document and representing opinions shared by 27 participating states attending the ARF Meeting. We will respect the original terminology of this instrument.Technical aspects of the text are reserved for possible future elaborations.

Cardinal topics

From the very beginning, the Meeting noted that security challenges are becoming more inter-connected and increasingly complex, thus requiring greater coordination and concerted efforts. In this respect, the Meeting encouraged all ARF Participants to exert greater efforts in advancing the ARF process to promote its effectiveness and relevance in the evolving regional architecture.

Sensitive to international realities, the Meeting reaffirmed ASEAN Unity and Centrality as the driving force in maintaining and promoting regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity, as well as the commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law. The Meeting stressed the need to maintain constructive dialogue and cooperation among ARF Participants on political and security issues of common interest and concern to address and reduce threats to regional peace and security.

The Meeting commended the region's continued commitment in dealing with the complex challenges posed by terrorism, violent extremism conducive to terrorism , and transnational organised crime, including through cross sectoral and cross-pillar cooperation in border management and combating terrorism, trafficking in persons, and illicit drugs.

In addition, the Meeting exchanged views on various challenges relating to maritime domain, and shared concern over piracy, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, the degradation of marine eco system and biodiversity caused by the high and rapidly increasing levels of marine debris and marine pollution.

In the same context, the Meeting noted the need to further strengthen cooperation on disaster management, particularly in areas of early warning and preparedness, taking into account the region's vulnerability to natural disasters, climate change and rising sea levels.