New study highlights the carnage of government interventions during Covid on a global basis

Another new study has just come out from Canada which highlights the carnage government interventions caused on their respective citizenry during the Covid-19 period.

The 521 page plus report published on July 19 titled Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions, analyzed excess all-cause mortality data from 125 countries during the period 2020-2023. This accounts for 35 percent of the world's population.

The authors concluded:

The spatiotemporal variations in national excess all-cause mortality rates allow us to conclude that the Covid-period (2020-2023) excess all-cause mortality in the world is incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as a primary cause of death. This hypothesis, although believed to be supported by testing campaigns, should be abandoned."

We describe plausible mechanisms and argue that the three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality during (and after) the Covid period are:

Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes

Non-COVID-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics)

COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations"

Further, it was concluded that there was:

No evidence of the large vaccine rollouts ever being associated with reductions in excess all-cause mortality, in any country.

The study went on to state that:

Exponential increases with age in excess all-cause mortality rate (by population), consistent with age-dominant frailty rather than infection in the limit of high virulence.

The study made the following closing remark concerning mass government interventions:

We understand the Covid-period mortality catastrophe to be precisely what happens when governments cause global disruptions and assaults against populations. We emphasize the importance of biological stress from sudden and profound structural societal changes and of medical assaults (including denial of treatment for bacterial pneumonias, repeated vaccine injections, etc.). We estimate that such a campaign of disruptions and assaults in a modern world will produce a global all-ages mortality rate of >0.1 % of population per year, as was also the case in the 1918 mortality catastrophe.

The study shows that what some people warned about and was deemed mis-information at the time is actually true. This new study confirms what we already know from a mass of previous studies that have been published over the last 18 months.

This study is very relevant, as some governments are continuing to recommend these interventions, such as vaccines. In addition, the World Health Organization is pondering calling a global health emergency with another disease, they say is already on the horizon. There are still studies coming out claiming the benefits of vaccines, leading to much conjecture and politicisation of public health strategies.