Jewish world must confront Biden and UN on anti-Jewish policies

The Jewish World needs to denounce the decision forged by President Biden with the United Nations Security Council on 10 June - covertly embodied in Resolution 2735 - calling for the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority (Biden/Security Council solution).

Resolution 2735 completes an eight year journey begun together hand in hand with the Security Council on 23 December 2016 when President Obama and Vice President Biden (as he then was) gave birth to Security Council Resolution 2334 by abstaining on – rather than vetoing – that Resolution's call:

Reiterating the Security Council's vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders,

Reaffirming that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity and constituted a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;

Requesting the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council every three months on the implementation of the provisions of resolution 2334.

Obama and Biden's abstention on this disgraceful anti-Jewish resolution allowed it to be used as a battering ram for the next eight years to falsely misrepresent that Israel had no right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), although such right had been legally sanctioned and authorised by articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine in 1922 and preserved by article 80 of the United Nations own Charter in 1945.

The fact that Obama and Biden could act as they did at the very time they were vacating the White House following President Trump's election victory was reprehensible, involving a major foreign policy decision that only should have been made with Trump's agreement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has used his three-monthly report to publicly denigrate and delegitimize Israel – ignoring that it was he and the Security Council that were acting in flagrant violation of article 80 of the UN's own Charter.

I have sent scores of letters to Secretary-General Guterres over the past 8 years addressing his illegal conduct, none of which he has even acknowledged, including one article I recently sent him for comment headlined "Israel tags Guterres and UN as anti-Semitic and anti-Israel" alleging:

Under Guterres's leadership the UN has become the epicentre for fostering anti-Israel hatred and Jew-hatred. The UN has lost its moral compass and is sowing the seeds for its own demise.

The replacement of a nebulous two-state solution embodied in Resolution 2334 with the Biden/Security Council solution specified in Resolution 2735 is just as offensive since it too fails to recognise the rights vested in the Jewish people by the League of Nations and the United Nations.

The Jewish World needs to continually remind Biden and the Security Council of the existence of these vested Jewish rights and the increasing Jew-hatred that is being engendered whilst they continue to endorse the Biden/Security Council solution.

The Jewish World seems totally tongue tied to confront Biden and the Security Council – as Israel fights a War in Gaza and the Jewish World outside Israel is threatened by the worst outbreak of Jew-hatred since Word War 2.

Not one word from Israel's Government or any of the organised Jewish communities' leadership world-wide has appeared since June 10 protesting the Biden/Security Council solution.

It took 16 years for the United Nations to rescind Resolution 3379 claiming Zionism is racism. Concerted pressure by the Jewish World is urgently needed to see the Biden/Security Council solution shredded much sooner.