Time Trump focused on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 9 July 2024

A free flowing and spirited Presidential Debate descended into virtual silence when President Trump surprisingly blew the opportunity to clearly differentiate his policy from President Biden's long-standing policy supporting the creation of an independent Palestinian state [also known as the "two state solution" – ed] .

CNN Co-Moderator Dana Bash had asked Trump:

President Trump, just to follow up, would you support the creation of an independent Palestinian state in order to achieve peace in the region?

Trump responded:

I'd have to see.

Trump had expressed support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in his January 2020 Peace to Prosperity proposal – but questioned maintaining that stance in an interview with Eric Cortellessa on 12 April this year – when they had the following exchange:

Cortellessa: Do you think an outcome of [the] war between Israel and Hamas should be a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians?

Trump: Most people thought it was going to be a two-state solution. I'm not sure a two-state solution anymore is gonna work. Everybody was talking about two states, even when I was there. I was saying, "What do you like here? Do you like two states?" Now people are going back to-it depends where you are. Every day it changes now. If Israel's making progress, they don't want two states. They want everything. And if Israel's not making progress, sometimes they talk about two-state solution. Two-state solution seemed to be the idea that people liked most, the policy or the idea that people liked above.

Cortellessa: Do you like it?

Trump: It depends when. There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough. I think it's going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea.

Cortellessa: You said–

Trump: There may not be another idea. You know, there are people that say that that situation is one of the toughest, the toughest to settle

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

