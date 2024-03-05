The US State of Kansas takes Pfizer to court under consumer law

In what could be a precedent setting case, the US State of Kansas, through its attorney general Kris W. Kobach has filed a lawsuit against Pfizer Inc., in the District Court of Thomas Country, Kansas. What is unique about this legal action is that the case is using consumer protection laws in the claim against Pfizer, as a legal strategy.

The State of Kansas is claiming that Pfizer misled the public about the Covid-19 vaccine by concealing the risks, which include myocarditis, pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths, and making false claims about effectiveness.

The petition to the court goes on to state that Pfizer concealed critical safety information from the public. Pfizer, back in 2020 said its vaccine was effective, even though the company knew efficacy waned over time, and didn't protect consumers against new Covid-19 variants.

Pfizer claimed in 2020 that its Covid-19 vaccine would prevent transmission of Covid-19, even though this aspect was never studied by the company. To keep the public from learning the truth, Pfizer worked (with third parties) to censor speech in social media that questioned Pfizer's claims on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's misrepresentation of a safe and effective vaccine resulted in the company recording record revenue of USD 75 billion in the years 2020-21.

Pfizer's statements and actions relating to its Covid-19 vaccine violated previous consent judgments with the State of Kansas, and violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

The claim states that Pfizer must be held accountable for false representation in regards to the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine, while concealing and suppressing the truth about its safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission (a false premise upon which lockdowns and vaccine passports were based upon).

Pfizer took advantage of fear generated, using this as marketing leverage with the offering of the Covid-19 vaccine as a 'safe and effective' protection against Covid-19. Pfizer did this while concealing, suppressing and omitting material information that would undermine 'safety and effectiveness' claims.

Twenty-eight million Kansas citizens heeded Pfizer's misrepresentations about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer used confidentiality agreements to conceal critical data relating to the safety and efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, Pfizer utilized confidentiality agreements with governments around the world to conceal information. Pfizer also used an extended study timeline to conceal data relating to safety and efficacy, after the launch of the product. Pfizer failed to provide the 24 month follow up data after the launch of the product.

Pfizer used freedom of Information denial and delay to conceal critical data relating to safety and effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Many scientists and statisticians were outraged they couldn't view the data. Some scientists were even discredited in order to keep information about the Covid-19 vaccine suppressed.