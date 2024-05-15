Biden & UN Security Council ignore HKOPS - opening gates to hell

President Biden and the UN Security Council have combined to threaten Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, Gaza and the West Bank turning into one giant killing field.

This chilling prospect has emerged after a Biden-driven and Biden-drafted resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza – Resolution 2735 (2024) – was adopted by the Security Council on 10 June by 14 votes to nil, with Russia abstaining.

The sting comes in the Resolution's tail – when the Security Council:

Reiterates its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

This vision is a nightmare that will only serve to perpetuate the 100 years-old unresolved conflict between Jews and Arabs, not end that conflict.

In calling for the unification of the Gaza Strip and West Bank "under the Palestinian Authority" - an entity unilaterally renamed State of Palestine by Mahmoud Abbas in January 2013 - the Security Council is acting in flagrant violation of article 80 of the United Nations Charter which preserves the rights of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in the Gaza Strip and West Bank under articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

Israel will not agree to this second Arab State on 5% of former Palestine– in addition to Jordan - which already occupies 76.9%.

An alternative solution – the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) published in the Saudi Arabian Government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 – has never been recognized or mentioned once in the last two years by:

Biden

The Security Council

The Security Council's two principal public faces on the Jewish-Arab conflict – Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Tor Wennesland - United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and the Secretary-General's Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the Envoy of the Secretary-General to the Quartet

The 14 other member states of the Security Council - China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland

HKOPS calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one newly-merged sovereign territorial entity.

HKOPS, unlike the two-State solution proposed in Resolution 2735: