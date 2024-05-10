Biden and UN wake up: time you backed Israel to vanquish Hamas

President Biden and the United Nations continue to call on the Hamas Government in Gaza to accept a ceasefire – whilst Hamas's tactics are to prolong the Israel-Gaza war, isolate Israel internationally and spark worldwide calls for Israel's elimination following Hamas's heinous blood-letting invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023.

The latest ceasefire call from the Leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom - expresses full support for a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal that would lead to:

opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution."

Advertisement



For these 17 leaders – their "two-state solution" is embodied in Security Council Resolution 2334 adopted on 23 December 2016: An independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan – which has gone nowhere in the last 7 years and is dead in the water.

Biden and the UN continue to ignore an alternative two-state solution: Israel PLUS a newly-merged territorial entity of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank governed by the Hashemite rulers of Jordan- pursuant toTheHashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS). Biden and the UN's refusal to discuss this two-state solution in the two years since its publication on 8 June 2022 has been shameful and deserving of condemnation.

The 2017 Hamas Charter shreds international law for the last 100 years - rejecting any two-state solution whatsoever:

18. The following are considered null and void: the Balfour Declaration, the British Mandate Document, the UN Palestine Partition Resolution, and whatever resolutions and measures that derive from them or are similar to them. The establishment of "Israel" is entirely illegal and contravenes the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and goes against their will 19. There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity. Whatever has befallen the land of Palestine in terms of occupation, settlement building, judaisation or changes to its features or falsification of facts is illegitimate. Rights never lapse. 20. Hamas believes that no part of the land of Palestine shall be compromised or conceded, irrespective of the causes, the circumstances and the pressures and no matter how long the occupation lasts. Hamas rejects any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea. 21. Hamas affirms that the Oslo Accords and their addenda contravene the governing rules of international law in that they generate commitments that violate the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. Therefore, the Movement rejects these agreements and all that flows from them ...

Hamas does not care how many of Gaza's civilian population are killed and wounded in the Israel-Gaza war - as Hamas sees:

Israel – not Hamas - becoming increasingly isolated as the death rate in Gaza continues to increase

Hamas's blatant rejection of international law going unchallenged - which also targets America's democracy, the UN Charter and the principles they espouse

Increasing anti-Israel demonstrations and growing Jew-hatred worldwide - as brain-dead demonstrators become foot-soldiers for Hamas shouting the Hamas Charter mantra: "From the River to the Sea"

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court seemingly ignoring Hamas's shredding of international law.

Advertisement



Hamas is further emboldened as Biden and the UN:

Keep calling for a ceasefire – rather than the destruction of Hamas, its unconditional surrender and trashing of its 2017 Charter

Fail to demand the demilitarization of Gaza, the destruction of its network of tunnels and the unconditional release of the hostages taken from Israel on 7 October 2023.

Time Biden and the UN backed Israel to vanquish Hamas, especially following Israel's spectacularly successful hostage rescue.