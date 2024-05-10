Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Biden and UN wake up: time you backed Israel to vanquish Hamas

By David Singer - posted Friday, 14 June 2024

President Biden and the United Nations continue to call on the Hamas Government in Gaza to accept a ceasefire – whilst Hamas's tactics are to prolong the Israel-Gaza war, isolate Israel internationally and spark worldwide calls for Israel's elimination following Hamas's heinous blood-letting invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023.

The latest ceasefire call from the Leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom - expresses full support for a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal that would lead to:

opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution."

Advertisement

For these 17 leaders – their "two-state solution" is embodied in Security Council Resolution 2334 adopted on 23 December 2016: An independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan – which has gone nowhere in the last 7 years and is dead in the water.

Biden and the UN continue to ignore an alternative two-state solution: Israel PLUS a newly-merged territorial entity of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank governed by the Hashemite rulers of Jordan- pursuant toTheHashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS). Biden and the UN's refusal to discuss this two-state solution in the two years since its publication on 8 June 2022 has been shameful and deserving of condemnation.

The 2017 Hamas Charter shreds international law for the last 100 years - rejecting any two-state solution whatsoever:

18. The following are considered null and void: the Balfour Declaration, the British Mandate Document, the UN Palestine Partition Resolution, and whatever resolutions and measures that derive from them or are similar to them. The establishment of "Israel" is entirely illegal and contravenes the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and goes against their will

19. There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity. Whatever has befallen the land of Palestine in terms of occupation, settlement building, judaisation or changes to its features or falsification of facts is illegitimate. Rights never lapse.

20. Hamas believes that no part of the land of Palestine shall be compromised or conceded, irrespective of the causes, the circumstances and the pressures and no matter how long the occupation lasts. Hamas rejects any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea.

21. Hamas affirms that the Oslo Accords and their addenda contravene the governing rules of international law in that they generate commitments that violate the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. Therefore, the Movement rejects these agreements and all that flows from them ...

Hamas does not care how many of Gaza's civilian population are killed and wounded in the Israel-Gaza war - as Hamas sees:

  • Israel – not Hamas - becoming increasingly isolated as the death rate in Gaza continues to increase
  • Hamas's blatant rejection of international law going unchallenged - which also targets America's democracy, the UN Charter and the principles they espouse
  • Increasing anti-Israel demonstrations and growing Jew-hatred worldwide - as brain-dead demonstrators become foot-soldiers for Hamas shouting the Hamas Charter mantra: "From the River to the Sea"
  • The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court seemingly ignoring Hamas's shredding of international law.
Advertisement

Hamas is further emboldened as Biden and the UN:

  • Keep calling for a ceasefire – rather than the destruction of Hamas, its unconditional surrender and trashing of its 2017 Charter
  • Fail to demand the demilitarization of Gaza, the destruction of its network of tunnels and the unconditional release of the hostages taken from Israel on 7 October 2023.

Time Biden and the UN backed Israel to vanquish Hamas, especially following Israel's spectacularly successful hostage rescue.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy