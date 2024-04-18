Spain, Norway & Ireland finally swallow the Palestine poison pill

Spain, Norway and Ireland are the latest states to announce their intention to swallow the Palestine poison pill that rejects the two-state solution contemplated by the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate): One Jewish State in 23.1% of former Palestine located west of the Jordan River and one Arab state in the remaining 76.9% of former Palestine located east of the Jordan River (Mandate Solution).

Spain and Norway's decisions are especially shameful since they were 2 of the 51 Member States of the League of Nations who unanimously approved the Mandate Solution calling for the "reconstitution" of the Jewish National Home west of the Jordan River - pursuant to articles 6 and 25 of the Mandate.

The term "reconstitution" clearly acknowledged recognition by the League of Nations that 10 ½ of the 12 tribes of Israel had established their biblical, historic and ancient homeland there - whilst the remaining 1 ½ tribes had settled east of the Jordan River. (See following diagram)

Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – the two successor states to the Mandate - currently exercise sovereignty in 95% of former Palestine – with sovereignty still being unresolved in the remaining 5% of Palestine located west of the Jordan River known as Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza. The Jewish people's right to sovereignty in these areas has been preserved in article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

Article 80 was inserted in the UN Charter following acceptance of a Memorandum submitted to the United Nations Conference on Organisation in April 1945 by the Jewish Agency for Palestine - which urged:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

Spain, Norway and Ireland have chosen to fly in the face of these political and legal realities - joining the stampede by more than 140 member states of the United Nations backing the creation of a second Arab state – in addition to Jordan – in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza – to be governed by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority - rather than dividing sovereignty in these remaining areas of the Mandate between Israel and Jordan.

A solution that could break this impasse – the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) – remains deliberately buried by Secretary-General Guterres and undiscussed at the United Nations despite its publication on 8 June 2022 in the Saudi Government-controlled Al-Arabiya News.

HKOPS calls for a new territorial entity to be created comprising Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

HKOPS forcefully asserts:

Jordanians and Palestinians are as similar as any people can be. They are Sunni Arabs from the same neighborhood. Merging them will not create any long-term ethnic or sectarian fault lines.

Palestinians in Arab countries like Lebanon can then become citizens of this enlarged kingdom while also getting full residency rights in Lebanon, equivalent to what an EU citizen has in the European Union outside his or her home country.

The transition to an expanded Palestinian–Jordanian kingdom ... will simply involve the current kingdom of Jordan's widening its writ to cover the Palestinian territories and the diaspora in a step recognized by all relevant countries. This would be accompanied by a withdrawal of recognition of the Palestinian Authority

Time is fast running out for the UN to consider HKOPS to avert the Middle East becoming one huge killing field.